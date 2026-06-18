Dallas Renegades Wide Receiver Denzel Mims Signs with Dallas Cowboys

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Renegades today announced that wide receiver Denzel Mims (6-3, 209, Baylor) is staying in Texas after signing an NFL contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Mims is the second Renegades player to sign an NFL contract during the league's 2026 offseason signing period, which officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Mims joined the Renegades this season, after playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2025. In five games played during the 2026 season, he recorded 6 receptions for 55 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per catch.

Selected in the second round (59th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Mims has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in 30 NFL games and recording 42 receptions for 676 yards. Prior to his professional career, Mims starred at Baylor, where he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after totaling 2,925 career receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Dallas Renegades retain the rights to Mims should he return to the UFL in the future.







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