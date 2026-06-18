United Bowl MVP and Louisville Kings Running Back Ian Wheeler Signs with Buffalo Bills

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings today announced that running back Ian Wheeler (5-10, 205, Howard University) has signed an NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills. Wheeler joins a growing list of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15, including teammates WR Tarik Black, K Tanner Brown, and WR Lucky Jackson.

Wheeler played an important role for the 2026 UFL Champion Louisville Kings, being named the 2026 UFL United Bowl MVP after helping his team to a 27-20 victory over the DC Defenders. In nine regular season games, Wheeler finished fourth in the UFL in rushing yards with 370 on 68 carries, and second in rushing touchdowns with 6. He also added 13 kick returns for 370 yards and a 28.5 yards per return average. His 776 all purpose yards were good for fifth in the league.

During the postseason run, Wheeler recorded an additional 17 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the United Bowl that gave the Kings a lead they wouldn't give back.After an 0-3 start to the season, Wheeler was pivotal to the Kings turnaround and championship run, recording 4 rushing touchdowns in a Week 5 win over the Dallas Renegades marking a turning point in the season.

A standout running back and return specialist for Howard University from 2019 to 2023, he helped the Bison win back-to-back MEAC championships. Despite his collegiate performance, Wheeler went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft but signed with Chicago. After an impressive preseason with the Bears that included a two touchdown game against the Buffalo Bills, an ACL injury ended his season. He had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Louisville Kings ahead of the 2026 UFL season.

The Louisville Kings retain the rights to Wheeler should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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