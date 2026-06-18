Houston Gamblers Wide Receiver Lawrence Keys III Signs with Detroit Lions

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (5-10, 175, Tulane) has signed an NFL contract with the Detroit Lions. Keys joins a growing list of UFL players to sign NFL contracts, since UFL's 2026 offseason signing period opened on Monday, June 15, including teammates T Gottlieb Ayedze (Dolphins), S Major Burns (Dolphins), WR Jalen Cropper (Saints), WR Kaden Davis (Bears), QB Hunter Dekkers (Saints) and CB Ameer Speed (Cowboys).

Keys emerged as the primary weapon for the Houston Gamblers offense and special teams units in 2026, finishing second in the UFL with 1,001 all-purpose yards over the 10-game schedule. He led the Gamblers receiving corps with 349 yards on 24 receptions including two for touchdowns. He was equally devastating as a return specialist, finishing third in the UFL with 518 yards on 19 kick returns, highlighted by a long of 64 yards against the Orlando Storm in Week 7. Keys also added 11 punt returns for 134 yards and a 12.2 average, which was good for third in the league.

A New Orleans, La native, Keys built his football foundation in the collegiate ranks as a versatile speed threat. He began his collegiate career at Notre Dame, playing for the Fighting Irish from 2018 to 2021, before transferring to Tulane University for his senior season, recording 599 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. After entering the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, an unfortunate training camp leg injury led to his release.

The Houston Gamblers retain the rights to Keys III should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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