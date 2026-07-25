Houston Gamblers DT Kyon Barrs Signs with Carolina Panthers

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Gamblers defensive tackle Kyon Barrs has signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the team announced today.

Barrs becomes the eighth member of the Gamblers and 25th UFL player overall to sign with an NFL club since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season. He joins Gottlieb Ayedze (Miami Dolphins), Major Burns (Miami Dolphins), Kaden Davis (Chicago Bears), Hunter Dekkers (New Orleans Saints), Lawrence Keys (Detroit Lions), Jalen Moreno-Cropper (New Orleans Saints) and Ameer Speed (Dallas Cowboys) as Houston players to earn NFL contracts.

The 6-foot-1, 309-pound defensive tackle appeared in all 10 games for the Gamblers in 2026, recording 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Barrs also totaled 24 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup while playing in all 10 games for the Dallas Renegades in 2025.

Prior to joining the UFL, Barrs signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent toward the conclusion of the team's 2024 training camp.

A native of Murrieta, California, Barrs played in 45 career collegiate games for the USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats.

The Gamblers retain the rights to Barrs should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from July 25, 2026

Houston Gamblers DT Kyon Barrs Signs with Carolina Panthers - Houston Gamblers

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