Louisville Kings Wide Receivers Tarik Black and Lucky Jackson Sign with Detroit Lions

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings today announced that wide receivers Tarik Black (6-2, 213, University of Texas) and Lucky Jackson (6-0, 182, Western Kentucky) have signed NFL contracts with the Detroit Lions. Black and Jackson are among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15.

Tarik Black

Black signed with the Louisville Kings before the 2026 UFL season, and he quickly emerged as a premier deep threat in coach Chris Redman's offense recording two of the five longest plays from scrimmage for the team, and had seven receptions of over 20 yards. Making highlight reel catches throughout the season, Black finished third on the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (388), and tied for first on the team with 3 receiving touchdowns in nine regular season games played. In the Kings championship postseason, Black added 4 receptions for 71 yards

Black's football journey started as a highly touted recruit at Michigan where he was limited by injuries and ultimately transferred to Texas for the 2020 season to finish his college career with a combined 50 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns. Undrafted in 2021, Black established himself as a determined NFL journeyman, grinding through the active rosters and practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins.

Lucky Jackson

Returning to spring football in 2026, Jackson became a vital playmaker and leader in a stacked receiving room for the Louisville Kings during their 2026 championship season. He caught the first touchdown in franchise history, led the team with 32 receptions for 392 yards and 2 touchdowns, and served as the Kings' primary punt returner. In nine regular season games, his receiving yards were also good for 10th in the UFL. On 9 punt returns, Jackson recorded 107 yards and finished fourth in the UFL with a 11.9 yards per return average. During the postseason run, Jackson added 6 receptions for 48 yards and 4 putin returns for 47 yards.

Jackson built his football foundation at Western Kentucky University, where he was a 2019 First-Team All-Conference USA selection. He finished his senior year with 94 receptions for 1,133 yards and four touchdowns, earning the First Responder Bowl MVP title after a record-breaking 17-catch performance. Despite going undrafted in 2020, Jackson used spring football to launch himself onto the professional stage. He earned All-XFL honors with the DC Defenders in 2023, which he converted into a multi-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Louisville Kings retain the rights to Black and Jackson should they return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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