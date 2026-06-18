Columbus Aviators DE Jacoby Windmon Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Aviators today announced defensive end Jacoby Windmon (6-2, 230, Michigan State) has signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. Windmon is among the first group of UFL players to earn an NFL opportunity as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened on Monday, June 15.

Windmon joined the Aviators on May 15 and appeared in the team's final three games of the 2026 season. Despite limited games played, he finished third on the team in sacks with 3.5 while also adding 8 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Prior to joining the Aviators, Windmon spent time with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers organizations during the 2024 NFL season. Originally signing with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent, he spent time on the Steelers practice squad before being signed to the Panthers active roster. Windmon later had additional stints with both Pittsburgh and Carolina on their respective practice squads. Windmon began his collegiate career at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State for his final collegiate season.

The Columbus Aviators retain Windmon's rights should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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