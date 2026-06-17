Thirteen UFL Players Officially Signed to Seven Different NFL Rosters

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that 13 players have officially signed NFL contracts during the league's opening week of the 2026 offseason signing period. The prominent list of players includes two-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler (STL), alongside fellow All-UFL players K Tanner Brown (LOU), S Major Burns (HOU), LB Tony Fields II (CLB), and PR Sean Fresch (STL). Players became eligible to sign NFL contracts on June 15 following the conclusion of the UFL season.

Of the 13 UFL players to have officially signed NFL contracts to date, they represent six UFL clubs and seven NFL teams. The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions have each signed three UFL players, while the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles have each signed two players, and the Miami Dolphins have signed one. From a UFL perspective, the Houston Gamblers (4) lead all UFL clubs in NFL signings, followed by the Louisville Kings (3), Columbus Aviators (2), St. Louis Battlehawks (2) and Dallas Renegades (1) and DC Defenders (1).

Additionally, NFL clubs have requested 58 workout permissions involving 40 UFL players since the conclusion of the season. To date, 47 workouts have taken place as NFL teams continue evaluating UFL talent ahead of training camp.

Columbus Aviators

- LB Tony Fields II (6-1, 220, West Virginia) - Chicago Bears - An All-UFL selection, Fields started all 10 games for the Aviators and led Columbus and ranked second in the UFL with 78 tackles (40 solo), while adding 5.0 tackles for loss and one sack. Fields recorded at least five tackles in every game this season, including five games with eight-or-more tackles, and earned NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week honors following a 13-tackle (7 solo) performance in Week 5 at Houston.

- WR Tay Martin (6-1, 184, Oklahoma State) - Detroit Lions - Martin led the Aviators during the 2026 UFL season with 42 receptions for 483 receiving yards, including a long of 52 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 42 catches also ranked third in the UFL, while his 483 receiving yards ranked seventh in the league. Martin also contributed on special teams recording 4 tackles.

Dallas Renegades

- CB Shaun Wade (6-1, 196, Ohio State) - Philadelphia Eagles - Over eight games played, the former Ohio State star and consensus All-American reminded the football world of his elite coverage skills, anchoring the Renegades defense and finishing third in the UFL with 3 interceptions and second in pass breakups with 9. He also added 24 total tackles (18 solo) and 1 forced fumble.

DC Defenders

- WR Erik Ezukanma (6-2, 206, Texas Tech) - Philadelphia Eagles - Ezukanma appeared in all 10 regular games and two postseason games for the Defenders during the 2026 season. He finished third on the team with 15 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown during the regular season while adding nine rushing attempts for 79 yards. He also made a significant impact on special teams, returning 18 kickoffs for 459 yards and serving as one of the team's most reliable contributors on the coverage team recording 9 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Houston Gamblers

- S Major Burns (6-2, 207, LSU) - Miami Dolphins - A cornerstone of Houston's defense, turned in one of the UFL's most dominant defensive performances during the 2026 season, earning All-UFL honors and establishing himself as one of the premier defensive playmakers in spring football. Appearing in nine games for the Gamblers, he finished second on the team with 48 tackles, and led the league with four interceptions. The 24-year old also added 5.0 TFL and 8 pass breakups. His impact on the field was also reflected by a stellar 90.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

- WR Jalen Cropper (5-11, 169, Fresno State) - New Orleans Saints - In seven games played, he finished fourth on the team with 22 receptions for 291 yards. His highlight game came in Week 9, when he became the only Gambler to record a 100-yard receiving game, after catching 4 passes for 103 yards, including a long of 44 yards. As a return specialist, Cropper finished the year with 5 kick returns for 213 yards, including an explosive 93-yard touchdown return, which occurred during week one of the season.

- WR Kaden Davis (6-0, 181, NW Missouri State) - Chicago Bears - joined the Gamblers during week six of the 2026 season as an all purpose player. In five games played as a kick returner, Davis ranked second on the team with 275 yards on 10 returns with a long of 32 yards. On special teams coverage, he added 4 tackles. As a receiver he recorded 4 receptions for 32 yards.

- QB Hunter Dekkers (6-1, 210, Iowa Western) - New Orleans Saints - Despite battling injuries, in five games played he completed 69-of-112 passes for 749 yards and 3 touchdowns, posting a 123.05 passer efficiency rating. He also added 74 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

Louisville Kings

- WR Tarik Black (6-2, 213, University of Texas) - Detroit Lions - Quickly emerged as a premier deep threat in coach Chris Redman's offense recording two of the five longest plays from scrimmage for the team, and had seven receptions of over 20 yards. Black finished third on the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (388), and tied for first on the team with 3 receiving touchdowns in nine regular season games played. In the Kings championship postseason, Black added 4 receptions for 71 yards.

- K Tanner Brown (6-0, 177, Oklahoma State) - New Orleans Saints - Recorded one of the most accomplished special teams seasons in UFL history. Brown received All-UFL Team honors and was named the UFL Special Teams Player of the Year after a season in which he broke the league's single-season record for field goals made by converting 25-of-28 attempts (89.3%) in the regular season and going 4 for 4 in the playoffs. As part of his record, he had a game with 5 made field goals and another with 4 made field goals. Brown led the UFL in points scored (99), which included 23 extra points and a spectacular 7-of-9 showing from 50+ yards out and a four-point field goal from 60 yards out. During the 2026 postseason, Brown made professional football history by becoming the first kicker to ever convert two field goals from 60+ yards in a single game, nailing four-point kicks from 60 and 63 yards in the Kings playoff game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

- WR Lucky Jackson (6'0, 182, Western Kentucky) - Detroit Lions - He caught the first touchdown in franchise history, led the team with 32 receptions for 392 yards and 2 touchdowns, and served as the Kings' primary punt returner. In nine regular season games, his receiving yards were also good for 10th in the UFL. On 9 punt returns, Jackson recorded 107 yards and finished fourth in the UFL with a 11.9 yards per return average. During the postseason run, Jackson added 6 receptions for 48 yards and 4 putin returns for 47 yards.

St. Louis Battlehawks

- WR Hakeem Butler (6'6, 242, Iowa State) - Denver Broncos - First player in league history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors twice after previously capturing the award in 2024. In nine games, the All-UFL wide receiver led the league in receiving yards (641), receiving yards per game (71.2), and yards per reception (22.1). Despite missing one game, his 641 yards receiving were just 11 shy of his own UFL single-season record set in 2024. Butler recorded nine receptions of 30-or-more yards and added three touchdown catches, including a 75-yard score against the DC Defenders in Week 4. Butler also earned UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors following his Week Three performance against the Birmingham Stallions where he recorded 4 receptions for 146 yards, including a momentum-shifting 64-yard touchdown reception that helped rally St. Louis to a 34-30 victory. Became the UFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards with 2,192, surpassing the previous record of 1,801 yards set by Jonathan Adams.

- PR/CB Sean Fresch (5'8, 173, Rice) - Denver Broncos - Earned 2026 All-UFL honors as a punt returner after leading the league and setting a franchise record with 333 punt return yards during the regular season, including a long of 50 yards. He also added 3 kickoff returns for 85 yards. In addition to his impact on special teams, Fresch contributed across the field defensively, finishing tied for fifth on the team in tackles (33) to go with 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and 4 pass breakups during the 2026 campaign.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they return to the UFL in the future.

The following includes a list of UFL players that have had a workout with NFL teams:

UFL Team Player Position NFL Team

BHM Clark, Hudson DB MIA

BHM Cooks, Elijah WR CHI

BHM Fatukasi, Olakunle LB DAL

BHM Peevy, Jayden DT ATL

BHM Ross, Justyn WR WAS

CLB Fields, Tony LB CHI (Signed)

CLB Glaser, Chris G DAL

CLB Martin, Tay WR ATL, DET (Signed), NO

CLB Robbins, Brad P ARZ

CLB Stone, Ron DE CLV

CLB Wells, Antwane WR ATL

CLB Windmon, Jacoby DE PIT

DC Ezukanma, Erik WR PHI (Signed)

DAL Hunter, Dae Dae RB DEN

DAL Mims, Denzel WR DAL

DAL Wade, Shaun DB PHI (Signed)

HOU Asante, Eugene LB HST

HOU Ayedze, Gottlieb T NE

HOU Burns, Major DB ARZ, MIA (Signed)

HOU Cropper, Jalen WR NO (Signed), DEN

HOU Davis, Kaden WR CHI (Signed), NYJ

HOU Dekkers, Hunter QB NO (Signed)

HOU Joyner, Jah DE PIT

HOU Keys, Lawrence WR DEN

HOU Lawrence, Rashard DE ATL

HOU Speed, Ameer DB DAL

HOU Yarns, Marcus RB HST, DEN

LOU Black, Tarik WR DET (Signed)

LOU Brown, Tanner K NO (Signed)

LOU Jackson, Lucky WR DET (Signed)

LOU Prather, Kaden WR NO

ORL Badger, Elijah WR WAS

ORL Banks, Keshawn DE ATL

ORL Browning, Jack P ARZ

ORL Camper, Cam WR ATL, DEN, NYJ

ORL Minkins, Josh DB DEN

STL Butler, Hakeem WR DEN (Signed)

STL Fresch, Sean DB DEN (Signed), HOU

STL Latulas, Kevon RB DEN







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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