Wheeler, Ellis and Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Louisville Kings running back Ian Wheeler, Louisville free safety Keaton Ellis and Kings running back James Robinson were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the UFL's United Bowl.

Wheeler finished with 10 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown in the Kings' 27-20 United Bowl victory over the DC Defenders. His longest run was a touchdown scamper of 44 yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Honorable mention goes to DC Defenders running back Xazavian Valladay who had four runs for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Ellis finished with six total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and a key forced fumble, one of three turnovers the Louisville defense forced in the game.

After DC's Valladay broke loose for a 54-yard run, Ellis was able to chase him down and punch the ball free, a fuble recovered by Cameron Dantzler in the end zone.

DC Defenders cornerback Kai Gray picked up honorable mention with three tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

James Robinson scored on a 16-yard run that gave the Kings a 26-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. For the game, Robinson rolled for 69 yards on 16 carries.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.