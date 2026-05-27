Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm







Columbus Aviators quarterback Jalen Morton, St. Louis Battlehawks safety Trey Dean III, and Columbus cornerback DJ Miller were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week nine of UFL season.

In his first start of the season, Morton completed 14 of 30 passes for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 13 carries for 96 yards and one score in the Aviators' 36-29 victory over the Birmingham Stallions that snapped a two-game losing streak. His longest run went for 29 yards.

Morton played college football at Prairie View A&M before joining the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021 and 2022 and USFL's Stallions in 2023. He headed indoors in 2025 for the Arena Football One's Southwest Kansas Storm before returning to Birmingham. On January 12, 2026 he was allocated to the Columbus Aviators.

Honorable mention goes to Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer who connected on 21 of 27 throws for 275 yard and three touchdown passes in the Storm's 27-19 win at home over the DC Defenders.

Dean contributed seven total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in the Battlehawks' 21-15 decision over the Houston Gamblers that clinched a playoff spot for St. Louis.

Dean joined the DC Defenders in 2025 after playing collegiately at Florida. This season he played one game for the Louisville Kings before signing on April 21st with St. Louis.

Louisville linebacker Cam Gill picked up honorable mention with two sacks in their 37-23 triumph over the Dallas Renegades that put them in control of their own playoff destiny. Gill has 10 sacks for the season, setting a UFL record.

Miller returned a game-clinching, 39-yard interception for a touchdown with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift Columbus to a comeback victory over Birmingham.

He played for the Michigan Panthers last season.

Miller's pick provided the winning margin for the Aviators and hurt the Stallions' playoff chances.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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