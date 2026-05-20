Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Tabbed UFL Player of the Week

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer has been named the UFL Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive for his performance during the Storm's playoff-clinching 34-21 victory over the Dallas Renegades last week in Fort Hood, Texas.

Plummer accounted for 84% of the Storm's offense with 308 total yards and two touchdowns. He completed 24-of-36 passes for 238 yards while rushing for 70 yards on four carries. His 71-yard touchdown run marked the longest touchdown run in the UFL this season and helped Orlando become the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot.

Plummer currently leads the league in total offense with 1,884 yards and becomes the second Orlando Storm player in consecutive weeks to be named to the UFL's top offensive weekly award. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger was named UFL Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive following the team's win over Houston in Game 7.

Birmingham Stallions linebacker Tae Crowder was named Defensive Player of the Week presented by No Bull and kicker Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings earned Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners to round out the UFL weekly awards.

In honor of military service members, healthcare heroes, and first responders, the Orlando Storm will host its "Hats Off to Heroes" game against defending UFL Champions DC Defenders for the final home game of the season. The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and the first 5,000 fans will receive a free commemorative Orlando Storm "Hats Off to Heroes" cap.

Teachers, healthcare heroes, first responders, and military service members can purchase discounted tickets as low as $7.

Fans should arrive early for the pregame activities as the Storm will close out its homestand before making a final Storm surge for the United Bowl on June 13 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.







United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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