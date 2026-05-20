"Hats off to Heroes": Orlando Storm Honors First Responders and Service Members

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Fresh off of their playoff clinching win in front of thousands of servicemen and women at Fort Hood U.S. Army military base near Killeen, Texas, the Orlando Storm will continue to salute the bravery and service of local heroes during its "Hats Off to Heroes" home game on Friday, May 22.

The team hosts defending UFL Champions DC Defenders for the Storm's final home game of the season set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will provide the first 5,000 fans a free commemorative Orlando Storm "Hats Off to Heroes" cap.

After officially clinching a playoff berth following their back-to-back wins over the Houston Gamblers and Dallas Renegades, the Storm enters Friday's matchup with momentum and excitement. They will recognize several local heroes who have made a lasting impact on the Central Florida community and offer a ticket promotion for those who serve. Teachers, healthcare heroes, first responders, and military service members can purchase discounted tickets as low as $7 here.

During the game, the Storm will honor U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesus Torres, Orlando Fire Department engineer and recruitment officer, Lorenzo Edwards, and Sonny Weishaupt (WISE-sop), EMS Liaison & Pediatric Readiness Coordinator at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Staff Sergeant Torres is a native of Orlando and has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 16 years. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013 with the 5th Battalion 11th Marines and HIMARS Rocket Artillery. He currently serves as Station Commander for U.S. Marine Corp Recruiting Sub Station Rio Pinar, the same station he was recruited from after attending University High School.

Edwards serves the City of Orlando Fire Department as engineer and recruiting officer and was a member of the University of Florida 2008 BCS National Championship football team. He helped revitalize a recruitment program that focuses on developing former collegiate athletes. In 2025, he was honored with the Leadership Award recognizing his influence, dedication, and ability to inspire others.

Weishaupt has spent more than 25 years serving the Central Florida community through Orlando Health and as a firefighter - paramedic. As Manager of Pediatric Readiness at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, he has strengthened pediatric emergency preparedness across the region. His work on the transport team and as an EMS liaison reflects his dedication to children, families, and the teams he supports.

Fans should arrive early for the pregame activities as the Storm will close out its homestand before making a final Storm surge for the United Bowl on June 13 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.







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