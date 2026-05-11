Storm Weather Late Surge, Snap Skid in One-Point Escape

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Another day, another thriller in the UFL. Houston had a chance to steal it with a 63-yard field goal in the final minute, but could not convert. Orlando escaped with the victory and earned their first win in three weeks, while Houston dropped their second straight.

Houston's defense set the tone early by forcing a three-and-out, and the offense quickly created the game's first scoring chance.

With Hunter Dekkers back under center, he connected on two chunk plays right away. First, a 17-yard strike to Marcus Yarns, followed by 27 yards to Jalen Cropper. The Storm defense bent but did not break, forcing a long field goal attempt.

John Hoyland missed from 60 yards on a four-point try, keeping the game scoreless.

The Storm answered in a flash with ideal field position. On just their third play, Jack Plummer found Elijhah Badger in stride, and Badger dragged a defender into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.

The Storm were desperate for a fast start, and got exactly that.

Dekkers was sharp again on his next drive, moving Houston 60 yards while Cropper hauled in 28 of them. But once more, the Gamblers stalled inside the ten and settled for a short Hoyland field goal.

Dekkers suffered his first costly mistake in the second quarter.

In his first game with Orlando, DJ James jumped an errant sideline throw and took it back for a pick-six. Not a bad introduction after joining the club just three days earlier. The Storm suddenly led 14-3.

Houston answered immediately as Cropper found daylight on the kickoff and ripped off a 50-yard return. One of the league's most dangerous returners flipped momentum fast.

Dekkers then introduced another new weapon, firing a 20-yard strike to JaVonta Payton. He later finished the drive himself on a seven-yard scramble, cutting the deficit to four.

Orlando struck back in the return game. Chris Rowland burst loose for 66 yards, setting up a 41-yard Michael Lantz field goal.

Houston looked ready to score again before disaster struck. Jason Taylor II jarred the ball loose from Marcus Yarns, and Keshawn Banks recovered for Orlando.

The Gamblers still added three more before halftime after forcing a punt. Dekkers capped a prolific first half by moving Houston downfield once more, and Hoyland drilled from 29 yards.

Despite trailing 17-13 at the break, Houston had piled up 293 total yards to Orlando's 93. Dekkers threw for 232 yards, but the interception and lost fumble kept the Gamblers behind.

Both defenses controlled the third quarter out of the locker room. Each team opened with back-to-back three-and-outs.

Houston head coach Kevin Sumlin then turned to John Rhys Plumlee, marking the fourth different quarterback used this season.

He immediately changed the game. On fourth-and-11, Plumlee escaped pressure, rolled right, and found a wide-open Jalen White. White raced untouched for a 49-yard touchdown.

Plumlee entered and instantly gave Houston its first lead, 20-17.

Facing a potential third straight loss, Orlando needed an answer.

Plummer delivered one. He hit KJ Hamler twice for gains of ten-plus yards, found Cam Camper for 24, then went back to Badger for the knockout blow.

Badger blew by single coverage, and Plummer dropped it perfectly into the bread basket for a 30-yard touchdown. Orlando reclaimed the lead.

Houston answered with another electric return, as Lawrence Keys sprinted 64 yards to the Orlando 31. Hoyland connected from 31 yards, trimming the deficit to one.

Houston's defense then came through with a late stop, forcing a punt with two minutes remaining and giving the offense one final chance.

A punt interference penalty added 15 yards and handed Houston strong field position at its own 40. With all three timeouts and trailing by one, the Gamblers had everything in front of them.

Orlando appeared to seal it with a turnover on downs, until Kevin Sumlin used his super challenge. Defensive holding was confirmed, and Houston got new life.

After Dekkers missed a wide-open receiver that would have moved the chains, the Gamblers sent Hoyland out for a 63-yard winner.

It came up short. Orlando survived.

Badger starred for the Storm with four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston finished with 415 total yards, but went just one-for-five in the red zone. That ultimately decided the game.

Following the win, Orlando remains on the road to face Houston at Fort Hood's Phantom Warrior Stadium as part of the "Hats Off To Heroes" initiative. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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