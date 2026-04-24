Perfect Storm Is Brewing in Orlando with 40% off Tickets and $4 Beer Happy Hour

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - A perfect storm is brewing in Orlando and it's bringing unbeatable energy, value, and momentum to Inter&Co Stadium this Saturday night as the 4-0 Orlando Storm return home to face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Fresh off a dominant road victory, the Orlando Storm are rewarding fans with a 40% off ticket deal and a $4 Beer Happy Hour.

A Historic Start You Don't Want to Miss

The Storm enter Saturday's matchup riding high after a statement-making 16-0 victory over the Birmingham Stallions, marking the first shutout in UFL regular season history. Now, with an undefeated record on the line, Orlando looks to keep the momentum rolling in front of a home crowd ready to bring the energy and are providing fans with a 40% off ticket sale. This exclusive ticket offer will give fans the opportunity to be part of one of the UFL's hottest starts at a fraction of the price with tickets as low as $12. With demand building and momentum on their side, fans are encouraged to act fast and lock in their seats. The first 5,000 fans will also receive a free team-branded t-shirt.

Arrive Early for $4 Beer Happy Hour

While kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, the excitement starts the moment gates open at 6 p.m. with the $4 Beer Happy Hour kicks off. Running all the way up to kickoff, it's the perfect chance to grab a cold beverage, meet up with friends, and soak in the pregame atmosphere as anticipation builds across the stadium. Whether you're a long-term supporter or experiencing Storm football for the first time, this is the ideal night to be part of the action.

With discounted tickets and game day deals combining for one of the best values of the season, this is more than just a game - it's a can't-miss experience. Fans can access the limited-time ticket offer now before the 24-hour window closes.

Secure Your Seats Before the Storm Hits at Ticketmaster.com

Offer valid while supplies last. $4 draft beer available at select concession stands during Happy Hour only.







United Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

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