Orlando Storm Wide Receiver Elijhah Badger Named UFL Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release









Orlando Storm wide receiver Elijhah Badger

(Orlando Storm, Credit: Getty Images) Orlando Storm wide receiver Elijhah Badger(Orlando Storm, Credit: Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The United Football League has named Orlando Storm wide receiver Elijhah Badger Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive for his performance during Week 7.

In Orlando's 24-23 win over the Houston Gamblers, Badger finished with four receptions, a game-high 75 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

He made an impact early in the game, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown reception during Orlando's second offensive drive. With the Storm trailing 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, he delivered during a critical moment, beating single coverage for a 30-yard touchdown catch. His score gave Orlando its final points of the game to help secure the win at Houston.

Badger accounted for 41% of the Storm's total offensive yards and became the first wide receiver in the franchise's history to record multiple touchdown receptions in a single game.

The former University of Florida standout becomes the first player in team history to receive a weekly honor, sharing accolades with St. Louis Battlehawks strong safety Jordan Mosley (Defensive Player of the Week presented by NOBULL) and Birmingham Stallions punter Colby Wadman (Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners).

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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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