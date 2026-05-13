United Football League Announces Week Seven Players of the Week

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Wide receiver Elijhah Badger of the Orlando Storm, strong safety Jordan Mosley of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and punter Colby Wadman of the Birmingham Stallions have been named United Football League Players of the Week after standout performances in Week Seven.

Offense: WR, Elijhah Badger, Orlando Storm

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger delivered two of the game's biggest plays in the Orlando Storm's 24-23 comeback victory over Houston, finishing with four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Badger wasted little time making an impact, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown reception on Orlando's second offensive drive of the game. With the Storm trailing 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, he again delivered in a critical moment, beating single coverage for a 30-yard touchdown catch deep in the end zone to secure the one-point win.

Defense: SS, Jordan Mosley, St. Louis Battlehawks

Strong safety Jordan Mosley earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after helping lead the St. Louis Battlehawks to a 31-20 victory over Columbus. Mosley, who also captured the award in Week 1, finished with seven tackles, including four solo stops, while adding a half sack, an interception, and a pass breakup. His interception late in the second quarter helped halt a Columbus drive just before halftime and shifted momentum heading into the break as St. Louis improved its playoff positioning.

Special Teams: P, Colby Wadman, Birmingham Stallions

Punter Colby Wadman played a pivotal role in Birmingham's 21-17 overtime victory over Dallas, consistently flipping field position throughout the contest. Wadman totaled 267 yards on five punts for a 53.4-yard average, including a booming 66-yard punt that helped pin Dallas deep in its own territory.







United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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