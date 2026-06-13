Dc Defender Cornell Powell Named as 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DC Defenders wide receiver Cornell Powell was named the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year on Friday night at the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of United Bowl week in Washington, D.C.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

After being named the DC Defenders' nominee for the UFL Sportsman of the Year Award at the end of the regular season, Powell said:

"Being nominated for the UFL Sportsman of the Year Award is an incredible honor and a reflection of something far greater than individual achievement. While success on the field is meaningful, the true impact of this game lies in the opportunities it provides to serve, inspire, and uplift others. I believe God granted me this platform to reach back and create opportunities for the next generation. Whether through mentorship, community engagement, or simply leading by example, we have the chance to light a pathway of excellence for young people to follow. Success is not just measured by what you accomplish for yourself, but by how many others you empower along the way."

Giving back has been a priority for Powell since he was 15 years old. In 2021, he launched The Powell Project, a foundation dedicated to improving his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina through youth empowerment, support for underserved families, and awareness initiatives focused on causes close to his heart, including breast cancer research and autism awareness.

Each offseason, Powell leads a variety of community initiatives through The Powell Project, including youth football camps, mentorship programs, a Back to School Drive, Breast Cancer Awareness Month programming, a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, and a Christmas Toy Drive. Through these efforts, he continues to make a meaningful impact on families throughout his community.

Powell's commitment to service extends beyond his hometown. He has consistently been among the first players to volunteer for community appearances and events near the UFL hub in the Arlington area, often giving his time on days off. Giving back is not an obligation for Powell - it is a core part of who he is.

Powell has earned a reputation as a steady locker room presence who leads by example. Whether mentoring younger players, serving the community, or representing the Defenders organization, he approaches every opportunity with humility, professionalism, and purpose.

On the field, Powell was DC's leading receiver in 2026, recording 34 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown while ranking sixth in the UFL in receiving yards. A dependable playmaker and respected leader, he has been a trusted presence for both teammates and coaches throughout the season.







United Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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