DC vs. Louisville. Winner Takes All.

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







Only two teams remain.

This Saturday at 3 PM ET on ABC, the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings meet in the 2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank at Audi Field. One team will leave as the United Bowl Champion. The other will watch the celebration.

For the Defenders, it's an opportunity to defend its title and become the first back-to-back champion in UFL history.

For Louisville, it's a chance to complete one of the league's most remarkable turnarounds after starting the season 0-3. The Kings have already defeated the Defenders twice this season, but the stakes have never been higher.

One of the game's biggest storylines centers around quarterbacks Jason Bean and Chandler Rogers. Bean began the season in Louisville before being traded to DC, while Rogers stepped into the Kings' starting role and helped fuel Louisville's rise. Now, the former high school teammates meet with a championship on the line.

Both teams arrive with momentum, explosive playmakers, and defenses capable of changing a game in an instant.

One game. One United Bowl Champion.

Tune in Saturday at 3 PM ET on ABC for the 2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank.







United Football League Stories from June 13, 2026

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