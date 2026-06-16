Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







This past week the Louisville Kings won the United Bowl in their inaugural United Football League season, the Texas League's Wichita Wind Surge announced it will rebrand to the Wichita Turbo Tubs in 2027, and the North American Hockey League unveiled a newly-formed, five-team Mountain Division.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Arena Football One, Canadian Football League, Texas League, Pacific Coast League, North American Hockey League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, BIG3, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Major League Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

In their inaugural season, the Louisville Kings are United Bowl Champions. They defeated the DC Defenders 27-20 at a sold out Audi Field. Head coach Chris Redman delivered a championship to his hometown in just his first year at the helm. Despite struggling throughout the first half, a second-half explosion powered Louisville to its sixth straight victory. Ian Wheeler, who scored the go-ahead touchdown, was named United Bowl MVP.

All-Access: Chris Redman Locker Room Championship Victory Speech

Fans cheer on the Louisville Kings at Parlour Pizza as the team plays the DC Defenders in the 2026 United Bowl.

The United Football League announced that Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer has been named the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player of the Year. Plummer is the third quarterback in the league to win the award, following Bryce Parker (Michigan Panthers; 2025) and Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions; 2024), respectively. "It is an incredible honor to be named the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player," said Plummer. "While my name may be on this award, it truly belongs to so many people who have helped me along this journey. Football is the ultimate team sport, and this recognition would not have been possible without my teammates. Every practice, every game, every challenge we faced together contributed to this achievement. I am grateful to each and every one of them for their commitment, sacrifice, and belief in what we could accomplish as a team." lummer guided the Orlando Storm in its inaugural season to an 8-2 finish to enter postseason play as the No. 1 seed. He led the UFL in passing yards (2,188), completions (195), and total quarterback rating (104.1) while throwing 17 touchdown passes. He completed 65 percent of his passes and threw just one interception to help the offense lead the league with an average of 208.3 passing yards per game.

The United Football League announced that Orlando Storm Head Coach Anthony Becht has been named the 2026 Buddy Teevens UFL Coach of the Year. Following the announcement of the Orlando Storm as a UFL expansion franchise, Anthony Becht was named the team's head coach on Dec. 23, 2025. In his first season leading the Storm, Becht guided Orlando to a league-best 8-2 regular season record and the franchise's first playoff appearance. "I'm honored and grateful to receive this award," said Becht. "Individual awards are always about the people around you. When you surround yourself with a great coaching staff and 50 players who fully buy into the process, you're always rewarded tenfold on the backend. This award is a reflection of the commitment and work put in by everyone in our organization."

The United Football League announced that Louisville Kings kicker Tanner Brown has been named the 2026 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year. "This honor is incredibly well deserved, and Tanner has earned every bit of it," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman. "He is a shining example of the opportunities our league provides for dedicated athletes. While he may have been overlooked in the past, that is certainly no longer the case. Don't be surprised if you see him playing on Sundays in the near future. Tanner is an exceptional young man whose character, work ethic, and talent set him apart, and he has a very bright future ahead of him." Brown connected on 25 of 28 field goal attempts (89.3%) during the 2026 season, leading the UFL in field goals made. His season-long kick came in Week 8 against the DC Defenders, when he drilled a 60-yard field goal. Brown also led the league in scoring with 99 total points, converting 25 field goals and 23 extra points.

The United Football League announced that St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler has been named the 2026 UFL Offensive Player of the Year presented by Progressive. Butler becomes the first player in league history to win the award multiple times after also earning the honor in 2024. Butler was recently named to the 2026 All-UFL Team following another dominant season in the Battlehawks offense. In nine games, the former Iowa State standout led the UFL with 641 receiving yards on 29 receptions, while also pacing the league in receiving yards per game (71.2) and yards per reception (22.1). One of the UFL's premier big-play threats throughout the season, Butler recorded nine receptions of 30-or-more yards and added three touchdown catches, including a 75-yard score against the DC Defenders in Week 4.

The United Football League announced that Louisville Kings Edge Cam Gill has been named the 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year presented by NOBULL. Cam Gill emerged as the defensive centerpiece of the Louisville Kings in their inaugural year, consistently disrupting opposing offenses with elite pass-rushing production and game-changing plays. During his historic season, Gill had three multi-sack games on his way to leading the league and setting a new UFL single-season record with 10.0 sacks that equated to -71 yards and also added a league-leading 12 tackles for loss equaling -70 yards. Consistently creating negative plays for opposing offenses to overcome, Gill also added 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

Arena Football One

The Oregon Lightning organization has made the difficult decision to forfeit the remainder of the 2026 AF1 season due to a series of significant player injuries that have left the roster unable to safely compete. Player health and safety have always been an organizational priority, and after medical evaluations this week, the team determined it could not field a roster that meets professional standards of safety or competitive integrity. The Lightning organization has been transparent with the league regarding the injury situation throughout the week, including updated medical reports and roster availability. After exhausting all options - including emergency signings, practice squad evaluations, and medical rechecks - the team concluded that continuing the season was not feasible without risking further injury. The Oregon Lightning extends our deepest gratitude to our fans, sponsors, volunteers, and the Central Oregon community for their unwavering support throughout the 2026 season. We remain committed to transparency, professionalism, and the long-term growth of football in Oregon.

Player safety concerns force Oregon Lightning to forfeit season

The Stockton Crusaders join Arena Football One, bringing professional indoor football back to Stockton after years of anticipation.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Texas League

The organization, formerly known as the Wichita Wind Surge announced today that it will officially rebrand as the Wichita Turbo Tubs, ushering in a new era of fun, entertainment, and community connection for baseball fans across Wichita, Kansas. The new identity reflects the evolving spirit of Minor League Baseball, where creativity, family entertainment, and unforgettable fan experiences have become just as important as the action on the field. Across the country, teams have embraced bold and unconventional names to stand out, connect with local culture, and create excitement beyond the game itself. "This is more than a name change it's a celebration of who we are and where we're headed. The community asked for this, and we have made the bold change!" said Matt Hamilton, Wind Surge General Manager. "Baseball should be fun, memorable, and uniquely tied to our community. The Turbo Tubs captures that energy in a way that fans of all ages can rally behind."

Wichita Wind Surge announces name change to Turbo Tubs

Fans weigh in on name change, rebrand for Wichita Wind Surge

Pacific Coast League

Rehabbing Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh belts a pair of homers for Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers

The Dodgers' Noah Miller finishes what Jack Suwinski started and then doubles off a runner at first base for Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets

HOCKEY

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the membership applications for five NAHL teams located in Montana, Colorado, Utah, and Idaho. The five teams will play in the newly formed Mountain Division starting in the 2026-27 season. "We are excited for all of the organizations to join in on the mission of developing college-ready athletes," stated by Mark Frankenfeld, the President and Commissioner of the NAHL. "All of the teams provide an exciting opportunity for the players to compete and develop in dedicated communities and organizations."

Grand Junction Riverhawks move to NAHL

Odessa Jackalopes, proud members of the North American Hockey League, announce Brian Sherry as their next Head Coach. Brian brings a wealth of experience, coaching at the College Division 1, Division 3, and most recently the Biggby AAA Hockey Club. He has been a head coach for the last 11 years with the Meijer/Biggby AAA hockey programs. Brian also worked for the United States National Team Development Program as their Assistant Director and was responsible for recruiting the 1997 and 1998 NTDP classes. Brian's teams have won state championships in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) as well as the North American Prospects Hockey League's (NAPHL) prestigious Dixon Cup. He has developed and trained hundreds of players to help them advance to the junior and collegiate levels. "I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to make the next step in my coaching career. I look forward to working with the hockey staff to bring a championship pedigree to this great organization".

American Hockey League

The Ontario Reign officially unveiled a full brand evolution that highlights core elements of the Inland Empire and features a redesigned primary logo. In addition, the team introduced new wordmarks, brand font, and an updated color palette featuring the newly enhanced Inland Blue and Empire Gold. "We are excited to unveil a distinct identity for the Reign that honors our team's history, celebrates our ties to the Inland Empire community, and maintains a strong connection to our Kings family," said Ontario Reign Vice President, Dan Lynch. "This has been an extensive collaborative process, and we are proud to share it with our fans and community."

The San Diego Gulls announced that head coach Matt McIlvane will depart the organization to join the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL) as an assistant coach. McIlvane, the fifth head coach in Gulls American Hockey League (AHL) history, led the club to an 88-97-23-8 record from 2023-26, his first three seasons as an AHL head coach. In 2025-26, McIlvane led the Gulls to a 33-24-6-4 record and their first Calder Cup Playoff berth since 2021-22. Among Gulls head coaches all-time, McIlvane ranks second in both games coached (216) and wins (88), behind only Dallas Eakins in both categories.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Seattle Torrent today announced the appointment of Christine Bumstead to the position of Head Coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, after serving as the team's assistant coach during the inaugural season. "Christine brings a valuable combination of hockey expertise, leadership presence, and an unwavering commitment to high standards," said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. "Her unique background in education and diverse coaching resume, combined with a strong natural ability to build trust and meaningful connections, make her well-suited to lead our team. I'm confident that Christine's vision and style will set us on the right path as we build into our second season and strive toward our goal of bringing the Walter Cup home to Seattle." Bumstead joined the Torrent after four seasons behind the bench as an assistant coach for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's team, while simultaneously coaching in player development with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades, making history in 2023 as the first female coach in the organization's history.

The PWHL expansion has room for 72 rookies, but how many of them will be players from Canada? Rachel Aiello reports.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

Frontwave Arena's Federal Prospects Hockey League franchise announced that Craig Carlyle has been named the team's first head coach. Carlyle brings decades of experience in hockey operations, scouting and player development as the organization prepares for its inaugural season in Oceanside. We are excited to welcome Craig as the first head coach in franchise history," said Parker Moskal, managing executive of Frontwave Arena's FPHL franchise. "His hockey knowledge, leadership and experience building successful programs make him the right person to lead our team. Just as important, he understands Southern California and the opportunity to continue growing the game throughout the region." Carlyle also brings deep hockey roots to the organization. He is the son of Randy Carlyle, the former NHL defenseman, Norris Trophy winner and Stanley Cup-winning head coach. Randy Carlyle will support the organization as assistant coach and assistant general manager on a volunteer basis, providing additional leadership and hockey expertise as the franchise prepares for its first season.

Stockton's new pro-hockey team has been named the Stockton Thunder, honoring the city's original hockey team.

Ontario Hockey League

The Niagara IceDogs announced that Head Coach Krys Barch will not return behind the bench for the 2026-27 season. Since joining the IceDogs in 2025, Barch has played a significant role in the development of the organization's players, both on and off the ice, while helping lead a positive cultural shift within the hockey department. He helped guide the IceDogs to their first season above the .500 mark since 2018-19. "The offseason is a small window, and there's a lot to accomplish in a short period of time - both for teams looking to hire and for coaches weighing their next opportunity," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray. "I want to sincerely thank Krys for his work and positive contributions to this organization over the past season, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch highlights as Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty to a 86--64 win over the Washington Mystics. Stewart had 14 PTS, 12 REB, and 7 BLK in 30 minutes. It is her 100th career double-double.

Hear from Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese as she joins WNBA Countdown to reflect on her move to Atlanta and early experiences with the team ahead of her return to Chicago.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week - Week 4

BIG3

BIG3 recognized as the world's premier professional 3-on-3 basketball league, founded by O'Shea Jackson (Ice Cube) and Jeff Kwatinetz, and Graf Global Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. When the transaction closes, the publicly traded company will be named Big3 Basketball Holdings, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TONT" (3-on-3). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. "We are excited for BIG3 to be the first publicly traded professional sports league in the US," said O'Shea Jackson, Sr. co-founder and chief executive officer of BIG3. "Leading a new generation of emerging sports, BIG3 connects basketball to culture, fans and our team communities. Going public is our next step. This lifts us to a bigger stage, accelerates our international potential and gives our fans a way to grow with us, support us and participate in our success."

Rapper & Co-Founder of Big3 league Ice Cube, discusses the league preparing to go public after a $290 million valuation. He discusses the early days of the league, how the fans have really embraced it, and what it means to be the first publicly traded sports league. He speaks with Romaine Bostick & Randall Williams on "The Close."

The BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, today announced a new broadcast partnership with BET that will bring 21 hours of BIG3 basketball programming to fans nationwide during the 2026 season. Under the agreement, BET will re-air BIG3 games in primetime on Monday nights from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm EST/PST starting June 22, giving fans another opportunity to watch the league's biggest matchups throughout the summer. The package will feature regular-season matchups, playoff games, the league championship, celebrity games, and All-Star programming. The partnership also marks the first time BIG3 games will air in weekday primetime since Season 2, creating a new destination for fans during the summer. "BET is a natural partner for BIG3 because they understand the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture better than anyone," said BIG3 Co-Founder & CEO Ice Cube. "Our fans want more ways to engage with the league beyond live games, and this partnership gives them exactly that. Monday night primetime on BET helps us expand our reach and keep the momentum going all summer long."

OTHER SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Texas Volts have signed pitcher NiJaree Canady to her first pro contract following the conclusion of her storied collegiate career at Texas Tech. "We're pleased to welcome NiJa Canady to the AUSL and look forward to seeing her compete with the Texas Volts this season," AUSL shared. Canady was selected second overall in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft, and now heads to the professional ranks after another dominant season in the circle. The senior right-hander went 29-7 with a 1.87 ERA, 253 strikeouts and two saves across 190.2 innings pitched while leading Texas Tech to a program-record 61 victories.

NiJaree Canady signed her Athletes Unlimited Softball League contract on Friday, June 12, ending a brief holdout and becoming the final member of the league's 2026 draft class to reach an agreement.

Major League Volleyball

The Grand Rapids Rise named Cathy George the new president and general manager for the Major League Volleyball franchise. After serving as the team's head coach and vice president of volleyball operations during its first three seasons (2024-26), George is stepping down from more than four decades in coaching to oversee both business and volleyball operations for the Rise as they prepare for the 2027 campaign. "For more than four decades, coaching has been my life's work and passion. I have been fortunate to lead athletes at every level and witness firsthand the transformative power of sport," said George. "Serving as head coach of the Rise has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career because it combined my love for coaching with the opportunity to help build something historic for our community and our sport. The Rise expect to announce George's successor as head coach in the coming weeks. She assumes the reins as president from Scott Gorsline, who remains in his longtime role as chief sports officer for DP Fox Ventures and will maintain ultimate oversight of both the Rise and Griffins on behalf of their parent company.

Haley Brightwell, who helped lead Indy Ignite to a regular-season championship during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season as one of three assistant coaches, has been promoted to the role of associate head coach of the team. Brightwell, who joined the Ignite before the start of the 2026 season, will add more team leadership duties into her responsibilities, which also include strategy and performance coaching. Brightwell, who is working as an assistant coach in the U.S. Women's Team Development Program this summer, said she is excited to take on the expanded role with Ignite. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and continue building on what we accomplished this past season," she said. "We're returning an outstanding group of players and staff, and I'm excited to help create an environment that elevates us all towards greater success in 2027."

The long-term commitment between the Indy Ignite, the City of Fishers and Major League Volleyball grew stronger with today's announcement from city officials that a new sports arena development will include a headquarters and practice facility for the Ignite. The Ignite facilities, at 29,000 square feet, are part of a larger 180,000-square-foot Fishers Fieldhouse slated to open in late 2027 or early 2028. The new facility will be adjacent to Fishers Event Center, where the Ignite have played home matches since their 2025 debut as Indiana's only women's professional volleyball team. The announcement continues the staggering momentum that the Ignite have built throughout Central Indiana. Indy qualified for the MLV playoffs in each of its first two seasons and set a league record with 23 wins in the 2026 regular season. "After two incredible seasons, the construction of our beautiful new headquarters at Fishers Fieldhouse, within walking distance of our home court at Fishers Event Center, is a critical next step in the evolution of the Indy Ignite," said Mary Kay Huse, the team's president and general manager. "We are so grateful to the City of Fishers for our partnership, and we are also proud to lead the way in Major League Volleyball with this facility. As the league continues to grow, I have no doubt more teams will follow suit quickly."

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness on Wednesday announced a $169 million sixth phase expansion of Fishers District. Project highlights include JD Finish Line's new North American headquarters and the Fishers Fieldhouse, a 180,000-square-foot facility designed to serve both professional and youth sports.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) has announced that Paulo Coco will serve as the first head coach in LOVB Miami history. Coco, 59, has led LOVB Atlanta for the last two seasons. In 2025, he earned Coach of the Year honors after Atlanta posted the league's best record at 13-3, and the club finished second in the 2026 regular season standings. Atlanta's two-year regular season record of 24-12 under Coco is best in the league. "'I'm incredibly excited to join LOVB Miami! " Coco said regarding his move south. "Miami's diversity, culture and passion for sports make it a special place, and I can't wait to connect with the community. I'm honored to represent this city and help build a team that Miami can be proud of."

The League One Volleyball (LOVB) Houston team announced plans to rebrand for the first time since the league's inception in 2020. LOVB Houston Chair and Alternate Governor Hannah McNair and LOVB Houston Chief Business Officer Lisa Walker will spearhead the project and further invest in their charge to fearlessly evolve the club. "Today marks an exciting new chapter for our organization, our athletes and our fans," McNair said. "I recently had the opportunity to meet with our incredible athletes to hear their thoughts on what they would like to see in a team name. Their feedback is an important part of this process as we want to create a brand that feels authentic, meaningful and representative of who they are every time they step on the court. Our athletes' relationship with our fans is special and our team's name should reflect that connection to each other and Houston. I can't wait for this new chapter of LOVB Houston." Fans can vote for one of the following team names: Houston Hype, Houston Halo Houston Heights, Houston Hive, and Houston Charge.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 7 of the 2026 season!







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.