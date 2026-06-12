Indy Ignite Promotes Haley Brightwell to Associate Head Coach

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







Haley Brightwell, who helped lead Indy Ignite to a regular-season championship during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season as one of three assistant coaches, has been promoted to the role of associate head coach of the team.

Brightwell, who joined the Ignite before the start of the 2026 season, will add more team leadership duties into her responsibilities, which also include strategy and performance coaching.

Brightwell's promotion gives the Ignite even more consistency as they begin their 2027 campaign. Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci, who was named Major League Volleyball Coach of the Year, is contracted with the team through the 2029 season and Assistant Coach Brett Agne, who has been with the Ignite from its inception, will return for the 2027 season. Hallie Kirk has also been promoted to director of volleyball operations and the team will hire a new assistant coach.

The Ignite are also returning 12 of their players from the 2026 season, which ended with a 23-5 regular season record.

"Our focus this season was building through continuity," Bertolacci has said. "We believe sustained success comes from investing in people over multiple years and creating an environment where athletes can grow together."

Brightwell, who is working as an assistant coach in the U.S. Women's Team Development Program this summer, said she is excited to take on the expanded role with Ignite.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and continue building on what we accomplished this past season," she said. "We're returning an outstanding group of players and staff, and I'm excited to help create an environment that elevates us all towards greater success in 2027."

Brightwell will be in her seventh season coaching professionally in 2027. In Europe, she helped teams win multiple championships and her former club, Viteos NUC (Switzerland), reached the CEV Cup Finals in 2024. She is a native of Iowa and a former assistant volleyball coach at the University of Missouri-Saint Louis, where she received bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 12, 2026

Indy Ignite Promotes Haley Brightwell to Associate Head Coach - Indy Ignite

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