New Ignite Headquarters, Practice Facility Revealed as Part of Fishers Fieldhouse Development

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The long-term commitment between the Indy Ignite, the City of Fishers and Major League Volleyball grew stronger with today's announcement from city officials that a new sports arena development will include a headquarters and practice facility for the Ignite.

The Ignite facilities, at 29,000 square feet, are part of a larger 180,000-square-foot Fishers Fieldhouse slated to open in late 2027 or early 2028. The new facility will be adjacent to Fishers Event Center, where the Ignite have played home matches since their 2025 debut as Indiana's only women's professional volleyball team.

The announcement continues the staggering momentum that the Ignite have built throughout Central Indiana. Indy qualified for the MLV playoffs in each of its first two seasons and set a league record with 23 wins in the 2026 regular season.

Building off that success, the dedicated headquarters and practice facility will be the first of its kind for any MLV operation.

"After two incredible seasons, the construction of our beautiful new headquarters at Fishers Fieldhouse, within walking distance of our home court at Fishers Event Center, is a critical next step in the evolution of the Indy Ignite," said Mary Kay Huse, the team's president and general manager. "We are so grateful to the City of Fishers for our partnership, and we are also proud to lead the way in Major League Volleyball with this facility. As the league continues to grow, I have no doubt more teams will follow suit quickly."

The Ignite headquarters will include office space for front office operations, state-of-the-art practice courts and weight room, film area, locker room and lounge, and meeting rooms. It will allow the team to centralize operations next door to the home court at Fishers Event Center and further develop roots in the same city where the players and coaches live.

"I'm proud and thankful for the vision and work of the Ignite leaders and the City of Fishers. Having a dedicated practice facility is the biggest upgrade we could ask for our program and provides a next step in professionalism and work environment for our whole organization," said Ignite Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci. "It's also another demonstration of the City of Fishers' and the larger community's investment in the success of the Indy Ignite, as well as confidence in the growing pro volleyball market in the U.S."

The growth and momentum of women's sports is undeniable and is a pillar of Indiana Sports Corp's 2050 Vision to become the women's sports capital of the world and for Central Indiana's nationally recognized sports strategy. The explosion of U.S. women's professional volleyball is at the center of this. The Indy Ignite are leading the way, with the support of partners at Indiana Sports Corp and the Hamilton County Sports Authority.

"We're incredibly proud to be the home of Indy Ignite and this investment further solidifies the City of Fishers and Central Indiana as one of this country's leading volleyball regions and with Ignite leading the way," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "Today's announcement illustrates the long-term vision that both the Ignite and the city share for the success of this franchise and its place in our strategy to bring world-class experiences to our community."

Volleyball's popularity in the area will be exemplified once again in November when Fishers Event Center hosts the inaugural Big Ten women's volleyball tournament. The Ignite's third season starts in January 2027. Bertollacci returns as head coach after being named MLV Coach of the Year this year. Twelve players from the record-breaking 2026 season have been re-signed, including league MVP Mia Tuaniga and fellow All-MLV First Team selections Lydia Martyn, Elena Scott and Azhani Tealer.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 10, 2026

New Ignite Headquarters, Practice Facility Revealed as Part of Fishers Fieldhouse Development - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.