Ignite Focus on Continuity, Add Experience for the 2027 Season as MLV Grows to 12 Teams

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite will push to win the 2027 Major League Volleyball Championship with much the same roster as the team that captured this year's regular-season championship with a record-setting number of victories. The Ignite announced today the signing of 13 players for next season, including a dozen who played for the team in 2026.

When the 2027 season begins in January, the Ignite will have more competition as the MLV grows from eight to 12 teams including new franchises already announced in Los Angeles, Northern California, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. One additional team for 2027 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Among the Ignite returnees are the four players who were All-MLV First Team selections. Mia Tuaniga earned the league's Most Valuable Player award as well as being named Setter of the Year. Elena Scott was named Libero of the Year, Azhani Tealer the Opposite Hitter of the Year and Lydia Martyn the Middle Blocker of the Year.

All four will be back in 2027 to anchor the lineup guided by head coach Lauren Bertolacci, whose team won an MLV-record 23 matches in her first season when she was named MLV Coach of the Year.

Other players coming back for the Ignite are: middle blocker Blake Mohler, who was named to the MLV All-Star Team along with Tuaniga, Scott, Tealer and Martyn until her season ended with a knee injury requiring surgery; middle blockers Emma Clothier and Cara Cresse, outside hitters Emoni Bush, Anna DeBeer and Kayla Lund, opposite hitter Camryn Hannah and libero Emma Halter. Five of the players - DeBeer, Martyn, Mohler, Scott and Tealer - are all entering their third season with the Ignite.

The 13 players already under contract for 2027 keep the winning culture the team built in 2026 intact for the franchise's third season. Indy has qualified for the MLV postseason in each of its first two years, reaching the championship match in 2025 and the semifinals this season.

The newcomer signed for 2027 is a familiar face to Bertolacci. Outside hitter Tia Scambray played six seasons for Bertolacci at Viteos NUC in Switzerland, being named the Swiss League MVP four times, claiming 16 titles and several top scorer honors. Scambray, a 6-foot-0 native of Dana Point, Calif., who played collegiately at Washington, just completed her seventh year at Viteos NUC, where she helped lead the team to its seventh straight league championship.

"Our focus this season was building through continuity. We believe sustained success comes from investing in people over multiple years, and creating an environment where athletes can grow together. We've established a strong foundation for the future, and I'm confident the players we've retained will continue to develop and elevate our program," said Bertolacci. "We added a piece in Tia Scambray who has championship experience and has worked with me for many seasons. She is a fierce competitor, an elite all-round player and exactly the right personality to help lead this group into the future."

Following is a summary of each returning Ignite player, listed alphabetically:

Emoni Bush, outside hitter: Played in 11 matches in rookie season in 2026. Recorded her best match of the season against Columbus on May 1, leading the team in kills (20) and points (24).

Emma Clothier, middle blocker: Joined Indy in April to help fill injury-depleted middle blocker position. Played in six matches with season best of seven kills and nine points at Orlando on April 23.

Cara Cresse, middle blocker: Played in 14 matches in her first season, scoring in double figures six times. Finished the season totaling 84 kills and 28 blocks.

Anna DeBeer, outside hitter: Played in 43 matches over past two seasons and ranks third in franchise history in kills (401), tied for second in service aces (25) and fourth in digs (287). Career-best 25 kills against Atlanta in May 2025. Has 11 career double-doubles (kills-digs).

Emma Halter, libero: Indianapolis native played part-time role in rookie season this year, starting one match May 1 against Columbus when she recorded 20 digs.

Camryn Hannah, opposite hitter: Joined Ignite this season after playing for Vegas in 2025. Played in 20 matches for Indy this season, starting in 10. Tallied double-digit kills in five matches, topped by season-best 20 at Atlanta on February 21.

Kayla Lund, outside hitter: Joined Ignite this season after playing for San Diego in 2025. Also played for Indy head coach Lauren Bertolacci in Switzerland in 2022-23. Played in 22 matches for Ignite this season, starting seven but most often used as sparkplug off the bench. Had amazing match April 9 at San Diego when she totaled 26 digs (second most for Ignite player this season) to go along with 14 kills (equaling her season high set two other times).

Lydia Martyn, middle blocker: Named 2026 MLV Middle Blocker of the Year despite sitting out 10 matches due to injury and load management. Finished second in 2026 MLV kill percentage (49.8%), fourth in efficiency (35.5%) and sixth in blocks (49). Set MLV record with 11 blocks in January 17 match at Columbus. Ignite career franchise leader with 94 blocks.

Blake Mohler, middle blocker: Was having best pro season and named to MLV All-Star Team when knee injury and subsequent surgery ended her season in March. Has played in 28 matches over two seasons with Indy, totaling 145 kills, 46 blocks and 69 digs.

Elena Scott, libero: Named 2026 MLV Libero of the Year after quickly establishing herself as one of league's most versatile players. Has played in all 59 Ignite matches over last two seasons, leading team in digs both years (406 in 2025, 387 in 2026). Recorded a season-high and MLV Championship record with 27 digs against Omaha in 2026 semifinals.

Azhani Tealer, opposite hitter: Named to All-MLV First Team both seasons with Ignite, with added honor as Opposite Hitter of the Year in 2026. Set MLV single-match records with 31 kills and 35 points against Omaha in March 2025. Led Ignite in kills and points in both 2025 (411, 492) and 2026 (318, 355). Second in franchise history in aces (25) and blocks (93).

Mia Tuaniga, setter: Joined Ignite this season from Atlanta and immediately became driving force behind one of most potent offenses in MLV. Named MLV Most Valuable Player and Setter of the Year this season. Finished second in league with 11.49 assists per set (total of 1,174 including postseason), along with 239 digs, team-high 25 aces, 62 kills (on 39.8% efficiency) and 16 blocks.

The 2027 schedule will be released at a later date but Ignite season tickets are available now at IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 27, 2026

Ignite Focus on Continuity, Add Experience for the 2027 Season as MLV Grows to 12 Teams - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.