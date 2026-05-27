MLV Minnesota Signs Former Gopher Airi Miyabe to Contract

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Minnesota News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - MLV Minnesota General Manager and Head Coach Pedro Mendes today announced that the team has signed Airi Miyabe to a contract, beginning with the 2027 season.

Miyabe, 27, recently completed her fourth season with Victorina Himeji of Japan's SV.League, helping her team to a third-place finish in the Empress' Cup All Japan Championship. She brings extensive international experience to MLV Minnesota, competing for the Japanese National Team in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, the FIVB Women's World Championship, and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

"We are thrilled to welcome Airi to Minnesota. She embodies our culture and the level of professionalism we are building here," said MLV Minnesota General Manager and Head Coach Pedro Mendes. "She spent the past four seasons competing in Japan's SV.League, widely recognized as one of the top volleyball leagues in the world. Her Olympic experience, competitive mindset, positional versatility, and commitment to excellence will make an immediate impact on our roster. We are proud to add a player of her caliber as we continue building the future of volleyball in Minnesota."

The 6-foot outside hitter played for the University of Minnesota from 2019 to 2021, contributing to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four, Elite Eight, and Sweet 16.

"The level of play in MLV has been so impressive, and it's exciting to be joining that," said Miyabe. "I know how important volleyball is in Minnesota, and I can't wait to play in front of those fans again."

A native of Hyogo, Japan, Miyabe came to the United States at the age of 18 to play for Southern Idaho in 2017, helping the Eagles to a second-place finish in the NJCAA D-I Volleyball tournament.







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