MLV Minnesota Signs Middle Blockers Hattie Bray and Alicia Andrew

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Minnesota News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - MLV Minnesota General Manager and Head Coach Pedro Mendes today announced the signing of middle blockers Hattie Bray and Alicia Andrew for the 2027 season.

Bray appeared in 19 matches for the Grand Rapids Rise in 2026, recording 17 kills, 11 blocks, 20 digs and four aces. She posted a season-high 13 points against Omaha on April 10, 2026. She was a fourth-round selection of Grand Rapids in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

Prior to her professional career, Bray played four seasons at Marquette University (2022-25), finishing with 1,062 kills, 408 blocks, 178 digs and 37 aces. Bray earned AVCA Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2025 and was a four-time All-BIG EAST selection. She also earned AVCA All-North Region First Team honors in 2024 and 2025 and AVCA All-East Region Honorable Mention honors in 2023.

"Hattie is a dominant middle blocker with strength, size and agility," said Mendes. "She is a force at the net and has developed into a strong server as well. Her all-around game gives us strength and depth at the middle blocker position, and she knows what it's like to play in Major League Volleyball. That experience will benefit our team greatly."

"This is an incredible opportunity to continue playing professionally with a roster full of talented players," said Bray. "Growing up in Wisconsin, I am very familiar with the volleyball culture in the Midwest, and I'm looking forward to getting to play in front of those fans."

Andrew signed with the Atlanta Vibe as a free agent on February 18, 2026, following a standout collegiate career. At Baylor (2021-24), she was named to the 2024 Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge All-Tournament Team. She transferred to Wisconsin for her graduate season (2025) and helped guide the Badgers to the NCAA semifinals.

"Alicia is an outstanding middle blocker with great efficiency at the net," said Mendes. "She was able to eclipse the 300-career-block mark in college, which shows just how dominant she can be. She has a high IQ for the game as well, which will be a great asset for our team."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play alongside this team," said Andrew. "With so much international and professional experience on the roster, I'm eager to get on the court and fight for a championship."







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 4, 2026

MLV Minnesota Signs Middle Blockers Hattie Bray and Alicia Andrew - Minnesota

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