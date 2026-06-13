Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Named 2026 UFL MVP

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. -- The United Football League today announced that Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer has been named the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player of the Year. Plummer is the third quarterback in the league to win the award, following Bryce Parker (Michigan Panthers; 2025) and Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions; 2024), respectively.

The 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches, and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

"It is an incredible honor to be named the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player," said Plummer. "While my name may be on this award, it truly belongs to so many people who have helped me along this journey. Football is the ultimate team sport, and this recognition would not have been possible without my teammates. Every practice, every game, every challenge we faced together contributed to this achievement. I am grateful to each and every one of them for their commitment, sacrifice, and belief in what we could accomplish as a team."

Plummer added, "I also want to extend a special thank you to Coach Becht. His leadership, trust, and belief in me have had a tremendous impact on my development as a player and as a person. The culture he has built and the standards he sets every day have pushed all of us to be better."

Plummer guided the Orlando Storm in its inaugural season to an 8-2 finish to enter postseason play as the No. 1 seed. He led the UFL in passing yards (2,188), completions (195), and total quarterback rating (104.1) while throwing 17 touchdown passes. He completed 65 percent of his passes and threw just one interception to help the offense lead the league with an average of 208.3 passing yards per game.

"Jack personifies exactly what an elite UFL quarterback should look like, " said Orlando Storm head coach Anthony Becht. "His leadership, his ability to process information and to make plays at any moment made him the most valuable player in the UFL. Jack maximized his platform in the UFL and put together one of the best seasons a quarterback in our league has ever had. It's an honor to have coached him, and I am extremely proud of his accomplishments."

His player profile consists of several heroics and single game highlights including scoring a touchdown in every game and throwing at least one touchdown pass in nine contests. He completed 75 percent or more of his passes in three games and threw three touchdown passes in wins over the Louisville Kings and DC Defenders. In six games, he holds a 5-1 record when throwing two or more touchdown passes in a game.

To highlight his 2026 campaign, Plummer holds the UFL record with 255 pass attempts without an interception. He also earned Week 8 UFL Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping Orlando clinch a playoff berth with a 34-21 victory over the Dallas Renegades in Fort Hood, Texas. For the game, he threw for 238 yards, completing 24-of-36 pass attempts. However, his most notable play of the game was a 71-yard touchdown run, his second rushing touchdown of the day. Until the final week of the season, no player had recorded a longer run from scrimmage, and it remains the longest by a quarterback in the UFL this year.







United Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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