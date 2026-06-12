Oregon Lightning Conclude 2026 Season Due to Player Injuries and Safety Concerns

Published on June 12, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







Redmond, OR - The Oregon Lightning organization has made the difficult decision to forfeit the remainder of the 2026 AF1 season due to a series of significant player injuries that have left the roster unable to safely compete. Player health and safety have always been an organizational priority, and after medical evaluations this week, the team determined it could not field a roster that meets professional standards of safety or competitive integrity.

Earlier today, Arena Football One published an inaccurate statement regarding the scheduled Oregon vs. Kentucky matchup. The Oregon Lightning believes it is important to provide full context to our fans, partners, and community. Owner, GM and Head Coach Chuck Jones explains more:

This game was not canceled due to inadequate travel arrangements, as we have receipts to provide as proof travel was secured and the trip was paid. This is strictly about the safety of our players. We are continuing daily operations, still running our summer camps with Bend FC, and we are still playing in Central Oregon in 2027. We are committed to our community, our sponsors, and our team.

The decision not to travel was based solely on player medical status, not operational unwillingness or lack of commitment. Our athletes have competed with heart, resilience, and professionalism throughout the season, and we will never place them in a situation that compromises their long-term health.

The Lightning organization has been transparent with the league regarding the injury situation throughout the week, including updated medical reports and roster availability. After exhausting all options - including emergency signings, practice squad evaluations, and medical rechecks - the team concluded that continuing the season was not feasible without risking further injury.

The Oregon Lightning extends our deepest gratitude to our fans, sponsors, volunteers, and the Central Oregon community for their unwavering support throughout the 2026 season. We remain committed to transparency, professionalism, and the long-term growth of football in Oregon.







Arena Football One Stories from June 12, 2026

Oregon Lightning Conclude 2026 Season Due to Player Injuries and Safety Concerns - Oregon Lightning

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.