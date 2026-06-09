IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs announced today that Head Coach Krys Barch will not return behind the bench for the 2026-27 season.

Since joining the IceDogs in 2025, Barch has played a significant role in the development of the organization's players, both on and off the ice, while helping lead a positive cultural shift within the hockey department. He helped guide the IceDogs to their first season above the .500 mark since 2018-19.

"The offseason is a small window, and there's a lot to accomplish in a short period of time - both for teams looking to hire and for coaches weighing their next opportunity," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray. "I want to sincerely thank Krys for his work and positive contributions to this organization over the past season, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The organization will immediately begin its search for a new Head Coach to lead the next chapter of IceDogs hockey, seeking to build off the positive cultural improvements of the 2025-26 season.







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