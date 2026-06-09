Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - It may be the dog days of summer, but we're officially one step closer to hockey season in the Limestone City.

The OHL has officially announced home openers around the league, and your Kingston Frontenacs will open their 2026-27 home schedule on Sunday, September 20th at 3:05pm when the black and gold return to the ice in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, facing off against the Ottawa 67's.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and make a day of it, as the annual FanFest Tailgate Party will kick off at 12:00pm outside of Slush Puppie Place on The Tragically Hip Way. The pre-game celebration will feature family-friendly activities, entertainment, games, food, and the opportunity for fans to reconnect with fellow Frontenacs supporters ahead of puck drop.

The home opener promises to be one of the most exciting days on the Kingston sports calendar, as the Frontenacs begin their quest for another successful season in front of a packed hometown crowd.

Additional details regarding FanFest Tailgate Party activities, game-day promotions, and ticket information will be announced shortly.

Mark your calendars and join us on Sunday, September 20 as the Kingston Frontenacs return home for the start of another unforgettable season of Frontenacs hockey.

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on developmetn camp and training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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