IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have announced their home opener for the 2026-2027 season is Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 7:00 P.M. against the Brampton Steelheads.

Over the past few seasons, Niagara has dominated Brampton, winning seven of its last eight matchups against the Steelheads. The most recent matchup between the two teams in January of this year was a nail-biter, where the Icedogs ultimately prevailed in overtime.

The IceDogs are coming off their first season finishing with an over .500 record since the 2018-2019 season.

The team aims to build on its success from last season and hopes to make a strong start at its home opener.

The entire organization cannot wait to welcome Dog Country back to the Meridian Centre.

We invite our fans and all those interested to come out for what should be an exciting start to an exciting season!

Group Packages and Flex Packs, alongside single-game ticket on-sale, will be announced in the coming weeks.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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