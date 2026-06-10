IceDogs Complete 2026 U18 Draft

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have completed the 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection Draft, after selecting three players, including one goaltender and two forwards.

In the first round, ninth overall, the IceDogs selected goaltender Alexandre Beaupre from the Quinte Red Devils U18 AAA. This past season, Beaupre had a 2.58 GAA and two shutouts in 24 games.

"Alexandra Borey, six-foot-three goaltender, who works incredibly hard shot after shot. Had a fantastic year and maybe one of the top, if not the top goaltender at the U18 level. He comes highly regarded from our U18 Scout, Noah Accieccaferri, and his coach raves about him," says IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray.

Following his selection, Beaupre, a Kingston Native, said: "I'm so excited to meet everyone and get to work on the ice... looking forward to being an IceDog."

In the second round, 29th overall, the IceDogs selected forward Ethan Gillespie from the Upper Canada Cyclones. In this past season with the Cyclones, Gillespie tallied 26 points in 29 games.

"Ethan is a six-foot-two, 200-pound forward who impacts the game in different ways - generating points or through physicality with a tremendous work ethic," says DeGray about the selection.

In the third round, 49th overall, the IceDogs selected forward Matvei Tolstykh from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U18 AAA. This past season, Tolstykh accumulated 68 points in 70 games.

DeGray goes on to describe Tolstykh: "he's a smaller stocky forward with very good skills. Known for his quick, hard shot and deceptive offensive skills, Matvei plays the game with good energy and puck possession."

The IceDogs are excited to welcome the three new draftees to the team and are looking forward to seeing them at training camp in August!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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