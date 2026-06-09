Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Drake Gram to the Red, White and Navy!

The Spitfires selected Gram with the 144th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. A native of Gross Point Park, Michigan, Gram stands 6'0" and weighs 170 pounds.

Gram played his minor hockey with the Detroit Little Ceasars organization. During his 2023-24 draft season, he recorded 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 57 games.

Following his selection by Windsor, Gram returned to the Detroit Little Ceasars program for his U16 season. He played in 45 games and had 8 goals and 22 assists for 30 points.

In 2025-26, Gram split time between the NAHL's Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and USHL's Omaha Lancers. Drake played 15 games in the NAHL before moving to the USHL. In 35 games with the Lancers, Gram had 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

The Gross Point Park, MI native is excited to be joining the club.

"It is an incredible feeling to sign with the Windsor Spitfires," Gram said. "I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to play for the best coaches and management in the OHL. The Spitfires fans create an electric environment and being so close to home gives me the opportunity to play in front of my friends and family."

Gram said the Spitfires have an outstanding history.

"The Spitfire shave a great history developing players and winning championships," Drake said. "I am excited to be a part of such a well-respected organization."

Bill Bowler spoke on Gram putting pen to paper.

"Drake is a steady defender that we have been monitoring since we drafted him" GM Bill Bowler said. "We like how he has continued to grow and he can play any style of game."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Drake!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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