Home Opener: Brick by Brick
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON., - The pieces have brought us here! The Generals will host the North Bay Battalion on Sunday, September 20 th in the 2026/27 Home Opener.
With Construction at the Tribute Communities Centre already underway, it is an exciting time as the Gens gear up for another season.
Oshawa played the Battalion four times last season, splitting the season series.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18 - Kitchener Rangers
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
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