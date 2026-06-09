Home Opener: Brick by Brick

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The pieces have brought us here! The Generals will host the North Bay Battalion on Sunday, September 20 th in the 2026/27 Home Opener.

With Construction at the Tribute Communities Centre already underway, it is an exciting time as the Gens gear up for another season.

Oshawa played the Battalion four times last season, splitting the season series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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