Generals Trade Owen Griffin to the Guelph Storm

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have traded forward Owen Griffin to the Memorial Cup hosts, the Guelph Storm.

In return, Oshawa is receiving forward Mark Pape, goalie Cruz Reznik, along with a Guelph 2nd-round pick in 2027, a Sudbury 2nd-round pick in 2028, a Niagara 3rd-round pick in 2027 and a Guelph 4th- round pick in 2028.

Griffin spent three seasons with the Generals, playing in 189 regular-season games, collecting 124 points, including 48 goals. In the playoffs, Griffin made back-to-back trips to the OHL Championship Series, winning two Bobby Orr Trophies along the way. The Generals' former first-round pick played in 42 playoff games with the Gens, picking up 34 points, 17 being goals.

" Owen came in as a first-rounder and certainly didn't disappoint. I think he took his first season to acclimate to the league; it is incredible how long it took a player of his calibre to score his first goal," said Roger Hunt. " He had incredible growth as a player in his second year to help us get to an OHL Championship appearance for a second time. Leading the way in a scoring column filled with highly touted NHL prospects."

"For Owen to play out his junior career with a chance to play for a Memorial Cup would be a fairytale finish to his OHL career," added Hunt.

Griffin has spent his entire junior career playing for the Gens after he was selected 6th overall.

"Thank you, GensNation," said Griffin. "I will forever be thankful for the three years I spent in Oshawa to begin my junior career. The Oshawa Generals are a first-class organization, and I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me. To the Ling's (my billet family), my teammates, coaches, staff, management and the amazing fans, thank you for the lifelong memories."

Coming back in the deal are Mark Pape, a forward who just wrapped up his first season in the OHL after being selected 25th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft. In his rookie season. Pape played 46 games, notching 7 points. Including three goals. Also coming to the Generals in the trade is goalie Cruz Reznik who spent last season in the GOHL with the Ayr Centennials.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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