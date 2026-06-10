OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today revealed the matchups for its second annual Rivalry Week, along with several key dates on the 2026-27 regular-season calendar.

Running Oct. 21-25, Rivalry Week sends all 20 member clubs head-to-head with their fiercest rival in a home-and-home set. Ten of the league's most storied rivalries will play out twice over the five-day stretch - once on each club's home ice - with bragging rights and early divisional positioning on the line.

RIVALRY WEEK

Wednesday, Oct. 21 London at Sarnia - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 Owen Sound at Barrie - 7 p.m., Sudbury at North Bay - 7 p.m., Oshawa at Peterborough - 7:05 p.m., Windsor at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 Brantford at Brampton - 7 p.m., Erie at Niagara - 7 p.m., Guelph at Kitchener - 7 p.m., Sarnia at London - 7 p.m., Ottawa at Kingston - 7:05 p.m., Peterborough at Oshawa - 7:05 p.m., Flint at Saginaw - 7:05 p.m., North Bay at Sudbury - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 Niagara at Erie - 6 p.m., Brampton at Brantford - 7 p.m., Saginaw at Flint - 7 p.m., Sault Ste. Marie at Windsor - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 Barrie at Owen Sound - 2 p.m., Kitchener at Guelph - 2:07 p.m., Kingston at Ottawa - 3 p.m.

KEY DATES

Opening night - Thursday, Sept. 17: The 2026-27 season drops the puck in Peterborough, where the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs in the league's first game of the campaign (7:05 p.m.).

Banner night in Kitchener - Friday, Sept. 18: The Kitchener Rangers raise their J. Ross Robertson Cup and Memorial Cup championship banners before hosting the Owen Sound Attack in their home opener (7 p.m.).

Thanksgiving Monday - Oct. 12: Two matinees on the holiday Monday - Peterborough at North Bay (2 p.m.) and Saginaw at Windsor (2:05 p.m.).

Interleague play: The OHL and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League meet in four home-and-home crossover series. The eight QMJHL matchups are:

Val-d'Or at North Bay - Sun., Nov. 1, 2 p.m.

Rouyn-Noranda at Sudbury - Sun., Nov. 1, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Gatineau - Fri., Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

Blainville-Boisbriand at Kingston - Sun., Nov. 22, 2:05 p.m.

Gatineau at Ottawa - Sun., Nov. 22, 3 p.m.

Kingston at Blainville-Boisbriand - Sun., Jan. 17, 3 p.m.

North Bay at Val-d'Or - Fri., Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Sudbury at Rouyn-Noranda - Sun., Feb. 21, 4 p.m.

Holiday break: The regular season pauses following games on Dec. 20, with play resuming Dec. 28.

New Year's Eve - Dec. 31: An eight-game slate closes out 2026:

Brampton at North Bay - 1 p.m.

Oshawa at Peterborough - 2:05 p.m.

Saginaw at Windsor - 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Kingston - 3:05 p.m.

Sarnia at London - 4 p.m.

Brantford at Erie - 6 p.m.

Guelph at Niagara - 6 p.m.

Owen Sound at Barrie - 7:30 p.m.

New Year's Day - Jan. 1: Two games open 2027 - North Bay at Oshawa (2:05 p.m.) and Peterborough at Guelph (7:07 p.m.).

Trade & Overage deadlines - January 7-10 (TBD): Two key dates on the OHL calendar, marking the final opportunity for clubs to complete trades and finalize their overage player rosters before the push toward the OHL Playoffs.

Busiest days: The schedule features two full 10-game slates - Friday, Nov. 20, and Family Day, Monday, Feb. 15.

Final day - Sunday, March 21: Five games close the regular season:

Sudbury at North Bay - 2 p.m.

Sarnia at Sault Ste. Marie - 2:07 p.m.

Peterborough at Ottawa - 3 p.m.

Guelph at Windsor - 4:05 p.m.

Kingston at Oshawa - 6:05 p.m.

The complete 2026-27 OHL regular-season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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