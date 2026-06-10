Trevor Daley Jr. Joins the Soo Greyhounds

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis is excited to announce today, the signing of second-generation Greyhound, Trevor Daley Jr., to a OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Trevor was originally selected in the 3rd Round (51st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"LT (Trevor Daley Jr.) is a player with the skill set to not only drive play but also get fans out of their seats with his speed, creativity, and high-end offensive ability. He is a constant threat whenever he's on the ice and has the talent to impact the game in a variety of ways", started Raftis.

He continued, "We're thrilled to have him commit to the Hounds and continue his development in the Red and White. We look forward to helping him maximize his elite tools and take the next steps in his hockey journey as both a player and a person."

Daley Jr., born in Dallas, TX appeared in 4 games during the 2025-26 season with the U.S. National U17 Team.

Three years prior the 5.09, 185 lb forward was a member of the Florida Alliance program where in his draft year (2024-25) with the 15O AAA club he recorded 32 goals and 55 assists (87 points) in 47 games played.

"I'm excited to sign with the Greyhounds and look forward to the upcoming season. I can't wait to get started, play for the Red Machine, and compete in front of our passionate fans", stated Daley Jr.

Trevor Daley Sr. starred four seasons for the Greyhounds (1999-00 to 2002-03) prior to embarking on a sixteen year NHL career.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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