Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), and Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) have been named finalists for the CHL Top Scorer Award, presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

The winner will be announced and presented with the trophy during the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15, in downtown Toronto.

Past recipients of the award include some of the CHL's most decorated offensive talents, including Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / WHL), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Jason Robertson (Kingston Frontenacs/Niagara IceDogs / OHL), Patrick Kane (London Knights / OHL), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), and Conor Garland (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL). Only two players - Crosby and Garland - have won the award more than once.

WHL Nominee - Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers)

21G-87A, 108 PTS, +45 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season

Medicine Hat Tigers forward Markus Ruck captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL's top scorer after leading the league - and the entire CHL - with 108 points during the 2025-26 season.

The 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., recorded 21 goals and a league-best 87 assists while posting a plus-45 rating in 68 games. His exceptional vision and playmaking ability made him one of the WHL's most dynamic offensive players and a driving force behind a Medicine Hat team that led the league in goals, owned the WHL's top power play, and finished atop the Central Division.

Ruck's twin brother, Liam, finished second in both the WHL and CHL scoring races with 104 points (45G-59A), making Markus and Liam the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season. They also became the first brothers ever to place 1-2 in scoring within a CHL Member League.

For Markus, the scoring title placed him in elite company. He became the first Medicine Hat skater since Linden Vey in 2010-11 to lead the CHL in scoring and just the second Tigers player to win the CHL Top Scorer Award.

The 6-foot, 167-pound centreman was held off the scoresheet just 12 times all season and recorded at least three points in a game on 11 occasions. His top performance came on February 24, 2026, when he collected five points (1G-4A) in a 10-4 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings. He also produced two point streaks of at least 10 games, highlighted by a 13-game run from November 22 to December 30 in which he amassed 25 points (3G-22A).

Ruck became the fourth player in Medicine Hat Tigers history to win the Bob Clarke Trophy, joining Linden Vey (2010-11) and Tom Lysiak, who won it in both 1971-72 and 1972-73. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect also became the ninth first-year NHL Draft-eligible player since 2000 to lead the CHL in scoring, joining a list that includes Michael Misa, Connor Bedard, Marco Rossi, Dylan Strome, Nicolas Petan, Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby, and Pierre-Marc Bouchard.

OHL Nominee - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

37G-60A, 97 PTS, +9 in 67 GP during the 2025-26 season

Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov captured the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the OHL's leading scorer after finishing the season with 97 points (37G-60A) in 67 games. He also earned the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the OHL's top-scoring right winger.

The 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, became the first rookie in his first two years of OHL eligibility to lead the league in scoring since Jack Valiquette did so with the 1973-74 Soo Greyhounds. He also became the first rookie to lead any CHL Member League in scoring since Patrick Kane did so with the London Knights in 2006-07. Since 2000, the only other rookie to accomplish that feat was Sidney Crosby with the Rimouski Océanic in 2003-04.

Klepov carved out a unique place in Saginaw history as well. He became the second Spirit player in as many seasons to win the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, following Michael Misa in 2024-25, and the first player in franchise history to capture the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy. His 37 goals tied Cole Perfetti's franchise rookie record, while his 60 assists and 97 points established new Spirit rookie benchmarks.

Klepov opened his OHL career with a six-game point streak, recording 13 points (7G-6A) over that span. He went on to register 26 multi-point games and recorded at least three points in a game 13 times, including a five-point performance (2G-3A) on October 4 against the Owen Sound Attack.

A 2026 NHL Draft prospect, Klepov also represented the CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and earned the Connor McDavid 97 Award as MVP of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game after recording a goal and two assists. His combination of playmaking, finishing ability, and offensive consistency made him one of the OHL's most dangerous players from start to finish.

QMJHL Nominee - Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

51G-51A, 102 PTS, +62 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season

Named both QMJHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, Maxim Massé added another major accomplishment to his résumé by capturing the Jean-Béliveau Trophy as the QMJHL's top scorer with 102 points in 63 games.

In his fourth season with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Anaheim Ducks prospect reached the 50-goal plateau for the first time, finishing with career highs of 51 goals, 51 assists, and 102 points. His total put him six points ahead of Val-d'Or Foreurs forward Philippe Veilleux in the QMJHL scoring race.

Massé also shared the CHL goal-scoring lead with Seattle Thunderbirds forward Cameron Schmidt and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Justin Carbonneau, who also finished with 51 goals apiece. Massé and Schmidt were the only two players in the CHL to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks in 2025-26.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round, 66th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft, Massé continued to showcase the offensive skill, finishing ability, and playmaking touch that have made him one of the organization's top prospects.

A consistent offensive force throughout the season, Massé ranked sixth across the CHL in points per game at 1.62, the highest rate among players who appeared in more than 60 games. His breakout campaign firmly established him among the QMJHL's elite players and one of the CHL's most dangerous offensive threats.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.