Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that the club has traded import forward Simon Belohorsky to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 5th round pick (Flint) in 2028 and an 8th round pick (Flint) in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

The Storm would like to thank Simon for his hard work and dedication to the club and would like to wish him and his family the best with the Flint Firebirds organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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