Storm Skills and Development Coach Corey Locke Receives 2026 OMHA Excellence in Development Award by the Ontario Hockey League

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Former Ottawa 67's star, current Guelph Storm skills and development coach, and one of the most accomplished players in Ontario Hockey League history, Corey Locke, has been recognized with the 2026 OMHA Excellence in Development Award.

Currently serving as Executive Director of the Burlington Eagles Elite program and as a development coach with the Guelph Storm, Locke has become a respected leader in player development, guiding young athletes on and off the ice while drawing on a hockey career that spanned more than two decades.

"I've been working with Corey for over five years now, and I don't think we could have brought a better guy into the organization to run and lead our development," said Burlington Eagles Director of Hockey Justin Howard.

"I think it's what makes Corey the way he is. It's that connection with each individual and each individual's family. They put trust in him to bring them along, and as an organization, we put the trust in him to help those players develop."

One of the most dominant offensive players the OHL has ever seen, Locke spent three seasons with the Ottawa 67's from 2001-04. During the 2002-03 campaign, he produced an astounding 151 points (63-88-151) in just 66 regular-season games. Over 186 career regular-season contests, he amassed 312 points (132-180-312), cementing his place among the league's all-time greats.

His remarkable junior career earned him numerous accolades, including two Eddie Powers Memorial Trophies as the OHL's leading scorer, two Red Tilson Trophies as OHL Most Outstanding Player, two OHL goal-scoring titles, an OHL assists title, CHL Top Scorer honours and CHL Player of the Year recognition.

Following his junior career, Locke was selected 113th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2003 NHL Draft. He appeared in nine NHL games, recording one assist, before establishing himself as one of the premier players in the American Hockey League.

Locke captured the Calder Cup twice during his professional career, first with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2007 and later with the Binghamton Senators in 2011. He remains the Bulldogs' franchise leader in career goals, assists and points.

His finest professional season came in 2010-11 when he led the AHL with 86 points (21-65-86) while helping Binghamton capture the Calder Cup championship. Locke's outstanding campaign earned him both the Les Cunningham Award as league MVP and the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer.

After concluding his playing career in Europe, Locke transitioned into coaching and player development, where he has continued to make a lasting impact.

"When you see Corey at the rink, the players just kind of swarm around him, and he is so approachable," said Burlington Eagles Vice President Jean Longfield. "He's joking with them and having fun with them. He really relates to them, and they sense that. He's really got a magical touch."

The OMHA Excellence in Development Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to fostering growth and development in the game, making Locke a more-than-fitting recipient.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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