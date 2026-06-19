Storm Acquire Forward Ryan Roobroeck from the IceDogs

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Ryan Roobroeck from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Wil McFadden, forward Layne Gallacher, a 3rd round pick (Ottawa) in 2029, a 4th round pick (Guelph) in 2030, and a 5th round pick (Guelph) in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

"Ryan is amongst the elite players in his age group," said George Burnett. "His combination of size, skill, power, and scoring ability fills a very important role for our club and makes him a great fit for our program. We are happy to welcome Ryan and his family to the Guelph Storm."

The highly touted 2026 NHL Draft Prospect was originally selected in the first round (2nd overall) by the IceDogs in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In three seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-4, 215 lbs forward has recorded 99 goals and 97 assists for 196 points in 176 regular season games. Roobroeck has added another 6 points (3 goals and 3 assists) in 5 career OHL playoff games. Roobroeck's 99 career OHL goals leads all 2007-born players over the last three seasons.

The London, ON native represented his country twice on the world stage - once at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge and again at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships. At the 2025 U18 tournament, Roobroeck won gold with current Storm players Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Czata, and Head Coach Cory Stillman recording four goals and five assists for nine points in seven games.

"I am looking forward to wearing the Storm jersey next season," said Roobroeck. "I couldn't be more excited to get the opportunity to play at the Sleeman Centre in front of the great fans in Guelph"

The entire Guelph Storm organization would like to thank Wil and Layne for their hard work and dedication both on and off the ice. We would like to wish Wil, Layne, and their families all the best with the Niagara IceDogs organization.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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