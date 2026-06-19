IceDogs Acquire Mcfadden, Gallacher and Picks from Guelph

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired forwards Wil McFadden and Layne Gallacher, along with a 2027 fifth-round pick, a 2029 third-round pick and a 2030 fourth-round pick from the Guelph Storm in exchange for forward Ryan Roobroeck.

Roobroeck was selected second overall by the IceDogs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and made an immediate impact, recording 51 points in his rookie season - the most ever by a first-year IceDogs player. He continued his offensive development over the next two seasons, averaging more than a point per game in each.

Internationally, Roobroeck represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, recording nine points in seven games while helping Canada capture the gold medal. He is also widely projected to be selected in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

"We would like to thank Ryan for his commitment to the Niagara IceDogs organization over the past three years," said IceDogs General Manager Dale DeGray. "He has developed into an elite player at our level, and I believe that will be recognized at the upcoming NHL Draft. Representing Canada at both the U17 and U18 World Championships has brought recognition not only to himself, but also to our organization and the Niagara region. On behalf of everyone with the IceDogs, we wish Ryan continued success in Guelph and throughout his professional career."

McFadden joins the IceDogs after spending the past three seasons with the Storm. The 19-year-old is coming off a career-best 41-point campaign and is expected to play a key offensive role in Niagara.

"Wil is an offensive threat at even strength and on the power play," said DeGray. "He's a proven leader and someone we expect to be a go-to player for our hockey club this season."

Gallacher began last season with the Brantford Bulldogs before being acquired by Guelph during the season. The rookie forward finished the year with 30 points between the two clubs.

"Layne had a very solid rookie season," added DeGray. "He's a fast, hard-working, engaged player who checks a lot of boxes and plays a reliable 200-foot game."

The Niagara IceDogs thank Ryan Roobroeck for everything he brought to the organization over the past three seasons and wish him the very best with the Guelph Storm.

The organization also welcomes Wil McFadden and Layne Gallacher to Dog Country!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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