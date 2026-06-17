IceDogs Announce 2026-2027 Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have officially released their full schedule for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League regular season.

The IceDogs will open the campaign on the road on Friday, September 18th, when they visit the Brantford Bulldogs before returning home the following night for their Home Opener on Saturday, September 19, against the Brampton Steelheads at the Meridian Centre.

Niagara's 68-game schedule features 34 home games and 34 road contests, concluding on Saturday, March 20th, with a road matchup against the Barrie Colts.

Rivalry Week Returns

The OHL's second annual Rivalry Week will take place from October 21-25, with the IceDogs renewing their long-standing geographic rivalry against the Erie Otters in a home-and-home series.

Niagara will host Erie on Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. before travelling across the border to Erie on Saturday, October 24, at 6:00 p.m.

The two clubs will face each other six times during the regular season.

Key Home Dates

The IceDogs schedule features several marquee dates at the Meridian Centre, including:

Home Opener: Saturday, September 19 vs. Brampton

Rivalry Week: Friday, October 23 vs. Erie

New Year's Eve: Thursday, December 31 vs. Guelph

Family Day Weekend: Saturday, February 20 vs. Windsor and Sunday, February 21 vs. Peterborough

Final Home Game: Friday, March 19 vs. Barrie

Holiday Hockey

The OHL's annual holiday break begins following games on December 20, with league play resuming on December 28.

Before the break, Niagara will host three consecutive home games against Barrie (Dec. 18), Kingston (Dec. 19), and then return from the holiday pause to welcome Guelph on New Year's Eve.

Dog Country's Rockin' New Year's Eve

The IceDogs will once again host one of the league's signature New Year's Eve matchups when they welcome the Guelph Storm to the Meridian Centre on Thursday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m.

League Notes

The 2026-27 OHL season officially begins on Thursday, September 17, with Peterborough hosting Kingston in the league opener.

The OHL Trade Deadline and Overage Deadline are scheduled for January 7th and 10th, respectively, marking the final opportunity for clubs to make roster adjustments before the playoff race intensifies.

The regular season concludes league-wide on Sunday, March 21, with five games scheduled to take place across the OHL.

Tickets for the 2026-27 season will become available at a later date. Promotional nights, theme games, giveaways and specialty jersey dates will be announced closer to the start of the season.

The Niagara IceDogs are excited to welcome fans back to the Meridian Centre for another season of OHL hockey and look forward to seeing IceDogs Nation throughout the 2026-27 campaign.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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