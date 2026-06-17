Spirit Announce 2026-2027 Schedule of Games

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit, along with the entire Ontario Hockey League, released their 68-game schedule for the 2026-2027 season on Tuesday afternoon. This season will mark 25 years of Spirit hockey in Saginaw.

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are available.

For a limited time, Flo Hockey is offering nine months free to fans who subscribe before July 31st.

Opening Weekend

The Spirit open their 25th season in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. as they take on the Greyhounds Friday, September 18th at 7:07pm. Saginaw hosts the Flint Firebirds the next night, Saturday, September 19th at 7:05pm for their home opener. That night's battle is also the first of the eight-game Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series against Flint, which will see the trophy handed out for an eleventh time.

Games by Opponent

Saginaw's most frequent matchups will be against West Division opponents Flint, the Windsor Spitfires, and the Soo Greyhounds, with eight (8) games against each. They will meet the Sarnia sting six (6) times.

They will meet the Midwest Division's London Knights, Kitchener Rangers, Erie Otters, and Guelph Storm four (4) times. The season series against the Owen Sound Attack will be two (2) games, one at each team's venue.

All teams in the Eastern Conference will play a two-game home-and-road season series against the Spirit (NB, BAR, SBY, BRAM, NIAG, KIT, PBO, OSH, OTT, BFD).

Saginaw hosts the reigning OHL and Memorial Cup Champion Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, October 10th at 7:05pm. It also serves as a rematch of the teams' opening round series from the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

Home Games by Days of the Week

The Spirit host six (6) home Fridays in their 25th season of operation. Their best day at home is Saturday with 18 games at the Dow Event Center. They'll host four (4) home Sundays and six (6) midweek games to round out their 34 home dates.

Other Info

The 2026-2027 regular season concludes Saturday, March 20th against the Windsor Spitfires at 7:05pm.

A promotional schedule and dates that the Spirit will wear their silver and black 25th anniversary jersey will be announced later this offseason.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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