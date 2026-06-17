2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule Announced

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce the 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule is out! Some key dates for the upcoming 2026-27 regular season schedule, highlighted by a highly anticipated home opener, a mid-season rivalry series, the annual New Years Eve game and a season-ending home finale.

The season begins with momentum as the team takes the ice on Friday September 18th in London for the first game of the season. The home opener is set for Saturday September 19, 2026 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the London Knights in what is expected to be an electric opening night for fans.

A marquee highlight of the schedule arrives in late October with Rivalry Week against the Soo Greyhounds. The series opens on the road on Thursday, October 22, 2026, before returning home for a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:05 p.m., where home-ice energy is expected to play a major role.

The club's Eastern Road swing is in November this year with stops in Peterborough, Ottawa and then Kingston. In December, the Spitfires will travel to Barrie and Oshawa for a stint before the Northern trip in January (North Bay, Sudbury, and Soo).

The holiday period will see a scheduled break in play, with no regular season games from December 20 through December 27, 2026, allowing players and staff time for rest and recovery during the Christmas season.

The annual New Years Eve game is set for December 31st, 2026, vs the Saginaw Spirit at 2:05pm.

The regular season concludes at home on March 21, 2027 at 4:05 p.m., as the Spitfires host the Guelph Storm in what will serve as a decisive final game of the campaign.

Additional details, including promotional nights and ticket information, will be released in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for an exciting season of hockey action.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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