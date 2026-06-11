Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round Import Pick Michal Svrcek to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Michal Svrcek to the Red, White, and Navy for the 2026-27 season.

Svrcek, selected 53rd overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, hails from ®ilina, Slovakia. He stands 6'0" and weighs 191 lbs.

Svrcek developed his game with Brynäs IF in Sweden, splitting time between the J20 and SHL teams. In the J20 league, he recorded 30 points in 30 games (14 goals, 16 assists) and appeared in 17 SHL games, tallying 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists). He was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round, 119th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Following his CHL selection, Svrcek continued with Brynäs IF, posting 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 11 J20 games. In the SHL, he appeared in 12 games before being loaned to Västeras IK of HockeyAllsvenskan, where he played 10 games.

Internationally, Svrcek has represented Slovakia at the U18 World Championships, recording 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. This past season, he represented Team Slovakia at the World Junior Championships, contributing 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 5 games.

The Slovakia native is excited to be joining the club.

"It is super exciting, I am super happy and looking forward to it." Svrcek said.

Bill Bowler spoke on Svrcek putting pen to paper.

"Svrcek is a world junior talent and will make an immediate impact with our club" GM Bill Bowler said. "We are excited to bring Michal to Windsor."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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