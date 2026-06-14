Windsor Spitfires Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







KINGSTON, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection on Saturday afternoon in The Limestone City. The Spitfires selected 8 forwards, 5 defenceman and 2 goalies over the two day draft.

1st Round, 16th Overall - Lauchlan Whelan (C)

A skilled two-way center from the Quinte Red Devils program, Whelan projects as a player who can contribute in all situations. At nearly 6 feet tall with solid strength already, he has the frame and hockey sense to develop into a reliable top-six OHL forward.

4th Round, 69th Overall - Jake LaMontagne (LD)

A physically mature left-shot defenseman, LaMontagne brings size and strength from the highly regarded Detroit HoneyBaked program. His profile suggests a defense-first blueliner who can handle tough minutes and play a heavy game in his own zone.

4th Round, 79th Overall - Ryan Hanutke (LW)

Coming from Shattuck-St. Mary's, Hanutke arrives with experience in one of North America's premier development environments. Though not the biggest winger, he appears to combine skill and competitiveness and could develop into a versatile offensive contributor.

7th Round, 126th Overall - Cameron Jolicoeur (LW)

One of the biggest forwards Windsor selected, Jolicoeur already possesses a pro-style frame. His size gives him intriguing upside as a power forward who can create space, win puck battles, and become difficult to contain along the boards.

7th Round, 137th Overall - Jack Trupiano (C)

A sturdy center from the Detroit Little Caesars program, Trupiano brings a strong combination of size and positional value. Centers with his build often develop into dependable matchup players capable of contributing at both ends of the ice.

8th Round, 157th Overall - Nolan Hardy (G)

Hardy gives Windsor its first goaltender of the draft. Coming from the Toronto Marlboros organization, he has been developed in a strong competitive environment and offers a solid athletic foundation for long-term goalie development.

9th Round, 177th Overall - Will Johnston (LD)

A defender from Shattuck-St. Mary's, Johnston adds mobility and depth to Windsor's blue-line pipeline. Left-shot defensemen with strong developmental backgrounds and will be able to grow and mature physically.

10th Round, 197th Overall - Greyson Ward (LW)

Ward comes from Upper Canada College and brings a balanced physical profile. As a winger, he'll have an opportunity to develop into a complementary offensive player who can contribute with energy, forechecking, and secondary scoring.

11th Round, 207th Overall - Quentin Graham (LD)

Graham is a physically imposing left-shot defenseman with nearly 200 pounds already on his frame. His size and strength make him an intriguing developmental project who could evolve into a shutdown defender at the OHL level.

11th Round, 217th Overall - Kane Grayson (LD)

Standing over 6-foot-3, Grayson offers considerable upside simply because of his reach and frame. If he continues to add strength, he could become a difficult defender for opposing forwards to play against.

12th Round, 223rd Overall - Kai Duquette (LW)

A local product from Belle River and the Sun County Panthers, Duquette brings a strong blend of size and physicality. His frame suggests potential as a power winger who can play a straightforward north-south game.

12th Round, 239th Overall - Nathan Croskery (G)

Windsor's second goalie selection adds depth to the crease pipeline. Croskery is smaller than many modern goaltending prospects but has time to grow physically while refining his technical game.

13th Round, 257th Overall - Mcallister King (RD)

A right-shot defenseman from Rochester, King fills a valuable position. Right-handed defenders are always in demand, and his balanced size profile gives Windsor another long-term blue-line development project.

14th Round, 277th Overall - Kole Gahunia (C)

Gahunia is a quick, competitive center who plays with energy and determination. We identified Kole early in the year and tracked his progress throughout the year and he continued to impress us. We think he is just scratching the surface of his potential.

15th Round, 297th Overall - Stefano Chiavetti (C)

Chiavetti gives Windsor another hardworking center prospect to round out its draft class. Stefano is a player that is undersized but has a lot of skill to challenge opposing defensemen and drive his own line.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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