Windsor Spitfires Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
KINGSTON, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection on Saturday afternoon in The Limestone City. The Spitfires selected 8 forwards, 5 defenceman and 2 goalies over the two day draft.
1st Round, 16th Overall - Lauchlan Whelan (C)
A skilled two-way center from the Quinte Red Devils program, Whelan projects as a player who can contribute in all situations. At nearly 6 feet tall with solid strength already, he has the frame and hockey sense to develop into a reliable top-six OHL forward.
4th Round, 69th Overall - Jake LaMontagne (LD)
A physically mature left-shot defenseman, LaMontagne brings size and strength from the highly regarded Detroit HoneyBaked program. His profile suggests a defense-first blueliner who can handle tough minutes and play a heavy game in his own zone.
4th Round, 79th Overall - Ryan Hanutke (LW)
Coming from Shattuck-St. Mary's, Hanutke arrives with experience in one of North America's premier development environments. Though not the biggest winger, he appears to combine skill and competitiveness and could develop into a versatile offensive contributor.
7th Round, 126th Overall - Cameron Jolicoeur (LW)
One of the biggest forwards Windsor selected, Jolicoeur already possesses a pro-style frame. His size gives him intriguing upside as a power forward who can create space, win puck battles, and become difficult to contain along the boards.
7th Round, 137th Overall - Jack Trupiano (C)
A sturdy center from the Detroit Little Caesars program, Trupiano brings a strong combination of size and positional value. Centers with his build often develop into dependable matchup players capable of contributing at both ends of the ice.
8th Round, 157th Overall - Nolan Hardy (G)
Hardy gives Windsor its first goaltender of the draft. Coming from the Toronto Marlboros organization, he has been developed in a strong competitive environment and offers a solid athletic foundation for long-term goalie development.
9th Round, 177th Overall - Will Johnston (LD)
A defender from Shattuck-St. Mary's, Johnston adds mobility and depth to Windsor's blue-line pipeline. Left-shot defensemen with strong developmental backgrounds and will be able to grow and mature physically.
10th Round, 197th Overall - Greyson Ward (LW)
Ward comes from Upper Canada College and brings a balanced physical profile. As a winger, he'll have an opportunity to develop into a complementary offensive player who can contribute with energy, forechecking, and secondary scoring.
11th Round, 207th Overall - Quentin Graham (LD)
Graham is a physically imposing left-shot defenseman with nearly 200 pounds already on his frame. His size and strength make him an intriguing developmental project who could evolve into a shutdown defender at the OHL level.
11th Round, 217th Overall - Kane Grayson (LD)
Standing over 6-foot-3, Grayson offers considerable upside simply because of his reach and frame. If he continues to add strength, he could become a difficult defender for opposing forwards to play against.
12th Round, 223rd Overall - Kai Duquette (LW)
A local product from Belle River and the Sun County Panthers, Duquette brings a strong blend of size and physicality. His frame suggests potential as a power winger who can play a straightforward north-south game.
12th Round, 239th Overall - Nathan Croskery (G)
Windsor's second goalie selection adds depth to the crease pipeline. Croskery is smaller than many modern goaltending prospects but has time to grow physically while refining his technical game.
13th Round, 257th Overall - Mcallister King (RD)
A right-shot defenseman from Rochester, King fills a valuable position. Right-handed defenders are always in demand, and his balanced size profile gives Windsor another long-term blue-line development project.
14th Round, 277th Overall - Kole Gahunia (C)
Gahunia is a quick, competitive center who plays with energy and determination. We identified Kole early in the year and tracked his progress throughout the year and he continued to impress us. We think he is just scratching the surface of his potential.
15th Round, 297th Overall - Stefano Chiavetti (C)
Chiavetti gives Windsor another hardworking center prospect to round out its draft class. Stefano is a player that is undersized but has a lot of skill to challenge opposing defensemen and drive his own line.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Spirit Draft 14 Total Players at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Make 13 Selections on Day 2 of the 2026 OHL Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Completes 2026 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore - OHL
- Storm Select Joshua Pagani 288th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Petes Complete 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- 67's Select Forward Kaleb Peplinskie with the 299th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two - Brampton Steelheads
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Alexander Moore 148th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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