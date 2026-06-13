67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 116th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's selected Ethan Zivanovich of the Brantford 99ers U16 AAA.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native recorded 28 points in 30 games with the Brantford 99ers U16 AAA. At the OHL Cup, he tallied three points in four games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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