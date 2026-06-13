Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







KINGSTON, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds welcomed 15 players to the organization via the 2026 OHL Priority Selection over the weekend, headlined by defenseman Chase Schulberger at number 15 overall.

"We as a staff are pleased with the group of players we have brought into the Firebirds organization," Firebirds Head Scout Mike Oliverio said. "Our concept is to build from the back end out and we believe we got two of the top goalies in the draft, thanks to the work of our goaltending department. Additionally, we solidified out defense corps and added plenty of offensive skill while identifying players who fit the Flint Firebirds mold."

The Firebirds opened their draft on Friday night by selecting Schulberger, a Pennsylvania native who has been named to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under 17 team for the 2026-27 season.

Flint then began Saturday's proceedings with two picks in the third round, first taking center Cole Guizzetti of the Upper Canada College Blues U16 AAA with the 52nd overall pick. Guizzetti put up an eye-popping 37 goals and 46 assists over 59 games played for the Blues in the 2025-26 season. The Birds then took center Emry Lowe five picks later at 57, who tallied 29 goals and 27 assists over 30 games for the Brantford 99ers U16 AAA.

Flint took its first of two goaltenders when it snagged St. Louis native Colby Arnold in the fourth round. The Firebirds later selected goaltender Lukas Butler in the sixth.

With their 10th round pick, the Firebirds took defenseman Jacob Bertucci, the younger brother of Firebirds alumnus Tristan Bertucci. The elder Bertucci played 186 games across three seasons for the Firebirds and totaled and 85 assists. He is now playing in professionally in the Dallas Stars organization and had five goals and 19 assists in 63 games for the AHL Texas Stars as a rookie in the 2025-26 season.

The Firebirds final pick was center Colby Smith in the 12th round, the younger brother of current Firebirds right wing Brady Smith.

In total, the Firebirds selected eight forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders. Flint took three American-born players, including Schulberger in the first round. A full list of players drafted by the Firebirds is below with detailed information available via the OHL Priority Selection Central page on the team website.

"I would like to congratulate Mike and the entire scouting staff on an extremely successful draft," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "Our goal is to try and find people who are not only talented hockey players but high-character individuals who will carry forward the culture that our current group have built. We feel that we have accomplished that goal, and we are excited to see what this group of young men can do as members of the Firebird Family"

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

1/15: D Chase Schulberger

3/52: C Cole Guizzetti

3/57: C Emry Lowe

4/73: G Colby Arnold

4/77: RW Declan McCotter

4/78: D Jacob Laplante

4/81: D Lucas Cranney

5/98: C Jackson Zinkie

5/101: LW Cameron Evans

6/110: G Lukas Butler

8/156: LW Will Cameron

9/176: D Kai Milne-Ross

10/189: D Jacob Bertucci

11/216: C Beckett Jancevski

12/236: C Colby Smith







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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