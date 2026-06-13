Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
KINGSTON, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds welcomed 15 players to the organization via the 2026 OHL Priority Selection over the weekend, headlined by defenseman Chase Schulberger at number 15 overall.
"We as a staff are pleased with the group of players we have brought into the Firebirds organization," Firebirds Head Scout Mike Oliverio said. "Our concept is to build from the back end out and we believe we got two of the top goalies in the draft, thanks to the work of our goaltending department. Additionally, we solidified out defense corps and added plenty of offensive skill while identifying players who fit the Flint Firebirds mold."
The Firebirds opened their draft on Friday night by selecting Schulberger, a Pennsylvania native who has been named to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under 17 team for the 2026-27 season.
Flint then began Saturday's proceedings with two picks in the third round, first taking center Cole Guizzetti of the Upper Canada College Blues U16 AAA with the 52nd overall pick. Guizzetti put up an eye-popping 37 goals and 46 assists over 59 games played for the Blues in the 2025-26 season. The Birds then took center Emry Lowe five picks later at 57, who tallied 29 goals and 27 assists over 30 games for the Brantford 99ers U16 AAA.
Flint took its first of two goaltenders when it snagged St. Louis native Colby Arnold in the fourth round. The Firebirds later selected goaltender Lukas Butler in the sixth.
With their 10th round pick, the Firebirds took defenseman Jacob Bertucci, the younger brother of Firebirds alumnus Tristan Bertucci. The elder Bertucci played 186 games across three seasons for the Firebirds and totaled and 85 assists. He is now playing in professionally in the Dallas Stars organization and had five goals and 19 assists in 63 games for the AHL Texas Stars as a rookie in the 2025-26 season.
The Firebirds final pick was center Colby Smith in the 12th round, the younger brother of current Firebirds right wing Brady Smith.
In total, the Firebirds selected eight forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders. Flint took three American-born players, including Schulberger in the first round. A full list of players drafted by the Firebirds is below with detailed information available via the OHL Priority Selection Central page on the team website.
"I would like to congratulate Mike and the entire scouting staff on an extremely successful draft," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "Our goal is to try and find people who are not only talented hockey players but high-character individuals who will carry forward the culture that our current group have built. We feel that we have accomplished that goal, and we are excited to see what this group of young men can do as members of the Firebird Family"
2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.
1/15: D Chase Schulberger
3/52: C Cole Guizzetti
3/57: C Emry Lowe
4/73: G Colby Arnold
4/77: RW Declan McCotter
4/78: D Jacob Laplante
4/81: D Lucas Cranney
5/98: C Jackson Zinkie
5/101: LW Cameron Evans
6/110: G Lukas Butler
8/156: LW Will Cameron
9/176: D Kai Milne-Ross
10/189: D Jacob Bertucci
11/216: C Beckett Jancevski
12/236: C Colby Smith
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two - Brampton Steelheads
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Alexander Moore 148th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
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