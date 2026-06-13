Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Landon Girardi with the 268th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5'8 winger of the Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA dressed in 9 games during the 2025/2026 season, registering 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists).

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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