67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 199th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's selected Jack Lee of the Barrie Colts U16 AAA.

The Innisfil, Ontario, native racked up 50 points in 34 games with the Barrie Colts U16 AAA. He also notched five points in five games at the OHL Cup.

He was ranked 80th overall on the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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