67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 36th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67s have selected Brayden Jaravata of The Hill Academy U16 AAA.

"Brayden is a competitive defenseman who can elevate the intensity of the game," says General Manager Jan Egert. "His physicality and eagerness to make an impact make him hard to play against."

The Vaughan, Ontario, native registered 40 points in 63 games with The Hill Academy U16 AAA. The left-shot defenseman also represented the team at the OHL Cup, notching three points over four games.

He was ranked 32nd overall by the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.