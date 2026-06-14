Rangers Make 13 Selections on Day 2 of the 2026 OHL Priority Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kingston, ON - Following day one of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, the Rangers added 13 more players on day two to finish the 15-round Priority Selection process. The Blueshirts selected 14 players: eight forwards, four defencemen and two goalies in this year's draft.

Recap: Day 1

Rangers Draft Central

Pick-by-Pick Results

DAY 2

Rounds 2-3: Saturday, June 13th (two selections)

Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Date of Birth Team Hometown

2 (41) Evan Fitzgerald C 5.09.5 159 Sep 10, 2010 Vaughan Kings U16 AAA Peterborough, ON

3 (56) Gavin Martin RW 6.02.5 174 Feb 8, 2010 Brantford 99ers U16 AAA Brantford, ON

With the 41st pick, the Rangers selected forward Evan Fitzgerald in the second round from the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program in the GTHL. The Peterborough native recorded 33 points (16G, 17A) in 32 games for the Kings and added five points (2G, 3A) in four OHL Cup games. Standing at five-foot-ten, 159 pounds, Fitzgerald is the younger brother of Soo Greyhounds forward, Colin Fitzgerald.

Kitchener's next selection came in the third round via the Flint Firebirds, 56th overall, where the Rangers' selected Gavin Martin from the Brantford 99ers U16 AAA program. The Brantford, Ontario native recorded 31 points (17G, 14A) in 29 regular season games and averaged over a point-per-game in 11 playoff games producing four goals and nine assists for 13 points.

The Blueshirts selected their first defenceman of the draft in the sixth round after having no selections in the fourth and fifth rounds. Keaton Van Spronsen is a right-shot defenceman from the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program. Listed a six-foot-one, Van Spronsen demonstrated good offensive ability recording 25 points (4G, 21A) in 25 regular season games for the Jr. Knights.

Caden Yale (51GP, 13G, 27A, 40 PTS), Evan Miller (43GP, 8G, 19A, 27 PTS), and Taylor Van De Ven (30GP, 2G, 16A, 18 PTS) were the other three defencemen selected by the Kitchener Rangers in this years priority selection.

The Rangers called the names of two goaltenders, first calling the name of Bryan Schwartz in the eighth round (153rd overall) and then calling the name of Garrett Rupp in the twelfth round (240th overall). Both goalies are American-born with Schwartz residing in Monroe Township, New Jersey and Rupp residing in Warrenton, Pennsylvania. Schwartz is listed at five-foot-nine and posted an impressive 0.919 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average in 30 games competing in the Atlantic Youth Hockey League (AYHL15). Rupp stands in at six-foot-three and posted a 2.94 goals against average in seven games for the Bishop Kearney Selects 15's.

In the ninth round (180th overall) the Kitchener Rangers selected Nathan Pavelski from the Madison Capitols in Madison, Wisconsin. Pavelski is the son of former longtime NHL forward, Joe Pavelski. The five-foot-nine right-winger produced 69 points (27G, 42A) in 59 games for the Capitols this past season.

Rounds 4-15: Saturday, June 13th (11 selections)

Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Date of Birth Team Hometown

6 (105) Keaton Van Spronsen D 6.00.75 158 Mar 13, 2010 London Jr. Knights U16 AAA London, ON

6 (120) George Majic RW 5.06.5 135 Nov 23, 2010 Upper Canada College Blues U16 Toronto, ON

7 (124) Caden Yale D 6.00.5 153 Apr 5, 2010 Bishop Kearney Selects 15's Colts Neck, NJ

8 (153) Bryan Schwartz G 5.09 130 Jan 19, 2010 Philadelphia HC 15's Monroe Township, NJ

9 (180) Nathan Pavelski RW 5.09.25 194 Oct 26, 2010 Madison, WI Madison Capitols 15's

10 (185) Michael Pacek LW 5.11.75 169 Mar 05, 2010 Bolton, ON Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA

11 (220) Cooper Cote C 6.01 183 Jul 9, 2010 Komoka, ON Elgin-Middlesex Canucks U16 AAA

12 (240) Garrett Rupp G 6.02.5 194 Jan 25, 2010 Warrenton, VA Bishop Kearney Selects 15's

13 (260) Evan Miller D 6.00.5 154 Sep 28, 2010 Chicago, IL Chicago Mission 15's

14 (280) Taylor Van De Ven D 6.00.5 213 Dec 26, 2010 Delaware, ON Sun County Panthers U16 AAA

15 (300) Carson Vukelich RW 5.09.5 169 Feb 5, 2010 Paris, ON Brantford 99ers U16 AAA

The Kitchener Rangers will host their 2026 Development Camp next weekend (June 19th - 21th) at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium and Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener. Full prospect rosters and details will be made available throughout the week. All on-ice activities (testing and exhibition games) are open to the public.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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